By RJ Morgan

Nida Field has been very kind to the Douglas “A” Legion baseball team in a season they have racked up 28 wins at home and on the road. However, the Cats were greeted with stiff challenge over the weekend as they found victory ultimately missed in the championships by two runs at their annual Bolln Wood Bat Tournament July 7-9.

Douglas’ lone win came on opening night against Buffalo before things got tough in narrow setbacks against Green River and Powell. The good news for the Cats is the quality competition will better prepare them for the District Tournament which is less than two weeks away.

Torrington went on to win the Bolln Wood Bat Tournament, which is held in memory of Butch and Britton Bolln.

CATS 5, BUFFALO 2

Douglas never trailed in the opening-round game but had to remain stingy on defense as no lead was ever safe. On the hill, Chase Holler did what he does to pick up the win and Brennan Sullivan tossed the final three innings to secure victory.

The Cats got on the board first with a two-out rally in the bottom of the first inning. Teigen Boyson got on base first via an error and Caeden Robertson slapped a single to right field with no outs.

Buffalo turned a double play to make things interesting. Robertson later scored the game’s first run on an error and Holler scored on an RBI single by Sullivan to take a 2-0 advantage.

The Bulls cut the lead in half in the second inning where the Cats tacked on one more. Tanner Johnson hit into a fielder’s choice and soon scored on a wild pitch to give the team 3-1 edge.

Douglas wasn’t quite finished. Boyson crushed a double to center field before scoring on the second wild pitch of the inning to make it a 4-1 ballgame.

The Bulls scored their final run in the fourth frame. In the bottom half, Douglas continued to own the base running as Robertson scored on a passed ball for the final run.

GREEN RIVER 4, CATS 1

The first of two close games that could have went either way was against Green River in a clash for the top seed on Sunday. A three-run sixth inning for the Knights combined with five Converse County errors were too much to overcome in what was still a close 4-1 setback.

Southpaw Luis Lepe was sharp from the mound where he went five innings, allowed no earned runs on just one hit and seven strikeouts.

Green River capitalized on two of the five errors in the first inning. One unearned run scored before Lepe got out of the early jam with a strikeout.

The Cats pulled even in the second stanza. Holler led off by advancing with Green River’s first error and scored two outs later on grounder by Cameryn Spence to make it a new game at 1-1.

It was a pitchers duel through the middle innings and both teams refused to relinquish the lead.

It was a game-deciding sixth inning that sealed the deal. Back-to-back singles, a wild pitch, one balk and walk led to three Knights runs and a 4-1 lead with the Cats going into the their final at bat.

POWELL 4, CATS 3

Douglas cleaned up the defense and played a near-perfect game defensively with a shot to make it to the championship game. All they needed to do was beat Powell and that quest was denied in the final inning of a rally.

The Pioneers led the entire game where no lead was ever safe. They led 1-0 after one inning, 3-0 after three and 4-0 after four and that’s when things started to get interesting.

Spence pitched a complete game and was solid from the hill. He surrendered seven hits and allowed just two earned runs with six strikeouts and his defense coughed up just one error in the final game.

The Cats erased the shutout in the top of the fifth which started with a lead-off walk to Tanner Johnson. Boyson got onboard via a fielder’s choice, later advanced two bases and scored on a botched play by the left fielder to score easily and make it 4-1.

Spence made sure his team had a chance and did not allow a run after the fourth. That set the stage for a seven-inning rally that had a dramatic finish.

Douglas loaded the bases with no outs thanks to an error, one walk and a line-drive single courtesy of Robertson. Kejr, who has been clutch all season, came through again with an RBI single to shortstop which scored Johnson to make it 4-2 with one out.

Holler kept the rally alive with a shot to center field, scoring Boyson easily to pull within one run at 4-3.

With the bases loaded again, Powell manufactured the biggest play of the game when Robertson was caught stealing home in an attempt to tie the game.

The Pioneers ended the rally and game one out later.

“A” East Standings

Team Overall Conf.

Douglas Cats 28-12 9-1

Casper Drillers 23-14-2 6-4

Torr. Tigers 25-11 5-3

Gillette Rustlers 18-34 4-4

Sheridan Jets 15-27 2-6

Buffalo Bulls 4-31 2-6

Wheat. Lobos 11-21 2-6