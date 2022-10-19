The future of Douglas cross country is bright. More than a dozen middle school cross country runners crossed their last finish line in Gillette which brought the end to an impressive season.

The Bearkits had stellar efforts by every runner on the boys and girls teams this year. In fact, nearly each runner improved their times from the start in Douglas to the end in Gillette.

The steady improvement across the board varied from seven seconds to more than six minutes.

“I would like to say that this was one of my favorite cross country groups I’ve coached in a long time. They always gave their best efforts at practice,” Coach Clay Ewing said. “The race results showed their efforts as their times continued to get better. I often watch the end of their races and saw the drive to finish the best they can.”

This year’s team included Dottie Andrews, Jillian Baran, Preston Calderon, Addyson Carr, Jaiden Emmert, Maddie Engle, Savanna Erickson, Tristan Finney, Jayson Freeburg, Tori Green, Mykenna Hanks, Hudson Harri, Holly Haskins and Aidan Hickman.

The Bearkits also featured Lane Holt, Emry Igo, Bodey Kejr, Kenzie Kriz, Harper Mann, Aime Mendoza, Lilah Murphy, Sam Neugebauer, Olivia Ortega, Marlee Phillbrick, Hailey Ramert, Emma Sahlin, Ellie Seeds, Kaiden Shatto, Ellie Shepherd, Raelea Taylor, Trysta Welle, Stella Wilkinson, Dalilah Wilson, Katie Winney, Rita Witbrod, Kenley Wood and Wesley Wood.

Top 10 finishes

Douglas River Run

Maddie Engle - 10th

Bodie Kejr - 3rd

Big Horn Race

Bodie Kejr - 9th out of 150 runners

Sage Valley

Maddie Engle - 1st,

Ellie Seeds - 6th

Bodie Kejr - 3rd

Saratoga

Ellie Seeds - 3rd

Team overall - 3rd

Bodie Kejr - 2nd

Wheatland

Maddie Engle - 3rd

Ellie Seeds - 4th

Dotty Andrews - 5th

Team overall - 1st

Bodie Kejr - 1st

Morgan McLeland - 10th

Maddie Engle - 10th