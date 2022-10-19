The future of Douglas cross country is bright. More than a dozen middle school cross country runners crossed their last finish line in Gillette which brought the end to an impressive season.
The Bearkits had stellar efforts by every runner on the boys and girls teams this year. In fact, nearly each runner improved their times from the start in Douglas to the end in Gillette.
The steady improvement across the board varied from seven seconds to more than six minutes.
“I would like to say that this was one of my favorite cross country groups I’ve coached in a long time. They always gave their best efforts at practice,” Coach Clay Ewing said. “The race results showed their efforts as their times continued to get better. I often watch the end of their races and saw the drive to finish the best they can.”
This year’s team included Dottie Andrews, Jillian Baran, Preston Calderon, Addyson Carr, Jaiden Emmert, Maddie Engle, Savanna Erickson, Tristan Finney, Jayson Freeburg, Tori Green, Mykenna Hanks, Hudson Harri, Holly Haskins and Aidan Hickman.
The Bearkits also featured Lane Holt, Emry Igo, Bodey Kejr, Kenzie Kriz, Harper Mann, Aime Mendoza, Lilah Murphy, Sam Neugebauer, Olivia Ortega, Marlee Phillbrick, Hailey Ramert, Emma Sahlin, Ellie Seeds, Kaiden Shatto, Ellie Shepherd, Raelea Taylor, Trysta Welle, Stella Wilkinson, Dalilah Wilson, Katie Winney, Rita Witbrod, Kenley Wood and Wesley Wood.
Top 10 finishes
Douglas River Run
Maddie Engle - 10th
Bodie Kejr - 3rd
Big Horn Race
Bodie Kejr - 9th out of 150 runners
Sage Valley
Maddie Engle - 1st,
Ellie Seeds - 6th
Bodie Kejr - 3rd
Saratoga
Ellie Seeds - 3rd
Team overall - 3rd
Bodie Kejr - 2nd
Wheatland
Maddie Engle - 3rd
Ellie Seeds - 4th
Dotty Andrews - 5th
Team overall - 1st
Bodie Kejr - 1st
Morgan McLeland - 10th
Maddie Engle - 10th
