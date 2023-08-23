Cats crack the pads as another shot at reaching the state championship begins

For two years, the Douglas high School football team has featured one of the most dominant programs in Class 3A. The Bearcats have torn through the East Conference like a runaway steamroller, going a perfect 10-0 against their side of the state over that time span.

They’ve boasted one of the best defenses and best offenses in the class in that time, finishing in the top four of every major team category. Last year saw Jackson Hughes and Tegen Seeds named the top players at their positions for the East, and six Cats joined the All-State squad.

The accolades have been there for Douglas in each of the past two seasons. All the accolades except one: a championship. These Cats don’t need to be reminded of the heartbreaking losses they suffered to Jackson and Star Valley in the state semifinals the past two seasons. They know what happened better than anyone.

“Losing in the semis is very motivating to us every year,” said senior lineman Logan Ortega. “Week one this year we are still looking at getting revenge on Jackson. Making it all the way to the semis and losing just makes you more hungry, because you know what the feeling is when you make it that far, and making it all the way is 10 times better,” Ortega said.

If things break right for Douglas, they may just be able to get over that hump. The Cats are returning many of their key players from last season. Senior quarterback Trey Rinn comes back for a final year in the blue and red to lead a Cats squad that had one of the best passing attacks in the state a season ago. Rinn totaled 1,789 passing yards and 23 touchdowns last fall, good for second and third in 3A, respectively. His nearly 3-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio demonstrates his good decision making in the pocket. His 543 rushing yards – primarily coming on scrambles and run-pass options – placed him just outside the top 10 in rushing in the state. His ability as a dual-threat will be critical for a Douglas squad that will be looking to some less-proven commodities at the skill positions.

“My goal for the season is just to get better as a team and as friends,” Rinn said. “This year, becoming better as a team is a huge goal for us. The goal for the team is to win the state championship like every other team, but another goal is to get through every week with little mistakes and penalties.”

Hughes, Brock Pyle and Karson Ewing anchored the receiver and running back positions last season, but with all three graduating last spring, coach Jay Rhoades will be looking for the next Bearcats to step up.

If last year is any indication, backfield responsibilities will first go to Brody Wagner. Wagner toted the rock just 24 times last season, generating 81 yards and a touchdown on those carries. More opportunities should lead to more production from the senior. He’ll be sharing the load with Carter Archuleta, who played limited time at fullback last season, arguably this offense’s most pivotal position.

On the outside, Rhoades will look to senior Trennan Pearson to be the top target for Rinn. The lanky wideout will give Rinn a big target to aim for. Junior Cash Tillard and new transfer Porter Webb will also likely see time on the outside.

“I have been adjusting by trying to get as many reps with the first team as possible,” Rinn said. “We have a very similar dynamic as last year and our guys are stepping up into those places very nicely.”

Defensively, the biggest shakeups come in the back seven. Both starting corners (Pyle, Christian Johnson) and one of the Cats starting safeties (Hughes) graduated. The linebacking corps didn’t fare much better, with All-Staters Luke Skeen and Ewing both donning their caps and gowns last spring. Wagner and Archuleta, 3A’s leading tacklers a season ago, will look to keep things solid as Seeds and Logan Ortega bottle things up in the trenches.

Bringing back the likes of Seeds, Ortega and Malachy Lehnen will be key for the Cats too. Douglas returns almost its entire starting offensive and defensive lines giving them rare continuity in football’s least glamorous, but maybe most important, positions. The chemistry the linemen have built is sure to pay dividends for the Cats.

“I think having me, Tegen and Malachy back is a huge thing not only for the line but I think also for Trey and our skill guys,” Ortega said. “Just with having experience and being able to help younger guys.”

Early on, things have been businesslike. The team has come to practice and put their work in, just like they have all summer. Rhoades said the offseason participation is some of the best he’s seen in recent memory.

“The kids have done a really good job pushing themselves,” he said. “They got together a lot and pushed themselves. It means so much because they’re doing it for a greater cause than just a coach being there telling them what to do.”

Douglas expects to be one of the final four teams in the playoffs, as they do every season. If the team can stay healthy, they may just get back to Laramie for the first time since 2014. The Cats start down the road to a championship when they welcome Jackson to town on September 1. Kickoff against the Broncs is at 5 p.m.

2023 Schedule

Sept. 1: vs. Jackson, 5 p.m.

Sept. 8: vs. Gering, Neb., 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: @ Powell, 6 p.m.

Sept. 22: @ Worland, 6 p.m.

Sept. 29: vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: vs. Riverton, 6 p.m.

Oct. 13: @ Rawlins, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20: @ Lander, 6 p.m.

Oct. 27: State quarterfinals, TBD