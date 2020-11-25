Hard-scrabble victories

Douglas Middle School wrestling team won a large majority of the matches against Casper’s Centennial Junior High Nov. 17, according to coach Brady Shatto.

“The team wrestled really well against Centennial,” he said. “This was by far our best showing of the year.

“The kids have come a long way this year.”

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and other impacts, Shatto said, his wrestlers have been putting in the effort and turning out excellent results so far this year.

“I have to commend them because it has been a crazy year with COVID forcing our big guys to quarantine for 14 days, as well as other teams canceling on us or events getting rescheduled at the last minute.

“The wrestlers and their parents have been excellent with all of the changes and restrictions.”

The eighth grade wrestlers also have become great leaders to the underclassmen and each other, according to Shatto.

“Bradon Swanson has wrestled tough all year and has been pared with the other team’s best wrestler on a couple of different occasions,” he said.

“Carter Archuleta is another eighth grader who has wrestled tough this year. He hasn’t lost a match yet, but unfortunately had to sit out the first part of the season because he was in quarantine.”

A surprise this year came from Tim Peech, a his first-year wrestler who is undefeated so far.

“He’s a go getter and never stops moving,” Shatto said. “What he lacks in technique, he makes up for in aggressiveness. I really hope he does it in high school. He can be pretty good at the next level if he keeps at it.”

The season is due to end Dec. 3, but all of that could change with the pandemic.

“We have two duals on Saturday (Nov. 21) in Wheatland, one in Torrington Monday (Nov. 23) and the last dual of the season is the third at home against Wheatland,” he said prior to the weekend. “All of that could change tomorrow.

“Really all of the kids on the team have improved a lot over the year,” he said. “Wrestling is a super tough sport. Practice is not easy, and it says a lot about these kids who stick it out all season long without quitting. The majority of them will run from the middle school to the Bearcat Den, then go through practice and conditioning.”

“They motivate me just being around them.”