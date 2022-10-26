A little more than two months of workouts and well over 1,000 miles of training for the Douglas High School cross country program all led to one culminating event - the 3A state championships.

If there were a grade, the Bearcats passed it with flying colors. The boys and girls teams saved their best for last and left Ethete with plenty to smile about as half the team clocked personal-best times and every athlete left their best on the state course.

In the boys’ race, Douglas standout Tanner Johnson was spectacular against the fastest in 3A. The junior was first for DHS and finished in the top half of the leaders with a 5-kilometer time of 18 minutes, 39.90 seconds.

Mountain View’s Owen Burnett took the state gold this year with a time of 16:04.37. MVHS also won the team title, while DHS finished 11th.

Second among the Bearcats was John-Paul Dammeyer. The junior made his way to the finish line where he was clocked at 19:19.34.

Nolan Smith was third among the Douglas talents. The sophomore beat his personal-record by 13 seconds with a state time of 19:48.24.

DHS senior Lane Ewing was just six seconds back where he posted a 19:54.63. He was followed by Brodie Zwetzig just five seconds back at 19:59.88.

Andrew Gifford made his final state meet one for his records books. The senior beat his PR by 13 seconds after he posted a time of 20:04.21.

Matthew Kayser was the final Bearcat to cross the finish line. He made it count by beating his personal best by three seconds when he was clocked at 21:21.93.

On the girls’ side, four more personal records were set. Unleashing a spectacular state race was freshman Natalie Neugebauer who finished first on the team when she smashed her PR by 27 seconds with a time of 23:05.21.

This year’s state champion was Ameya Eddy of Lander who struck gold with a time of 19:29.21. Cody won the team title, while DHS finished at 11th overall.

Second among the Bearcats was Anna Steinle. The sophomore also stepped up like a veteran as she was second on the team after she was clocked at 23:28.

Douglas’ third finisher had the biggest time shave of the program. Sophomore Sarah Welle beat her personal-record by a stunning 28 seconds after posting a time of 24:07.30.

Next in for the Bearcats was Allison Renstrom. The freshman beat her PR by two seconds after she completed her first state meet at 24:11.43.

Sophomore Jaden Meyer was fifth on the team with a time of 24:13.97. She was followed by sophomore Sara Saint who nailed a PR by eight seconds when she was clocked at 24:27.29. Senior Bri Hansel was just a couple steps back at 24:47.67.

“To the seniors, thank you. Thank you for your four years of pure dedication,” DHS coach Rachel Carlson said. “Lane, Bri, Kiah, Andrew, Chai, Kadden, and Trinity — it has been an absolute joy to be a small part of your life. Continue your greatness and always let your pink-hearts lead the way.”

Individual finishes

Girls

Natalie Neugebauer 23:05.21

Anna Steinle 23:28.73

Sarah Welle 24:07.30

Allison Renstrom 24:11.43

Jaden Meyer 24:13.97

Sara Saint 24:27.29

Bri Hansel 24:47.67

Boys

Tanner Johnson 18:39.90

John-Paul Dammeyer 19:19.34

Nolan Smith 19:48.24

Lane Ewing 19:54.63

Brodie Zwetzig 19:59.88

Andrew Gifford 20:04.21

Matthew Kayser 21:21.93

Team state finishes

Girls

1. Cody 58

2. Evanston 71

3. Powell 109

4. Lander 118

5. Rawlins 151

6. Green River 161

7. Worland 171

8. Buffalo 206

9. Torrington 235

10. Lyman 236

11. Douglas 296

12. Pine Bluffs 321

13. Riverton 337

14. Wheatland 411

Also competing: Mountain View, Newcastle

Boys

1. Mountain View 71

2. Evanston 89

3. Cody 94

4. Worland 96

5. Buffalo 129

6. Riverton 156

7. Lander 173

8. Torrington 186

9. Rawlins 248

10. Powell 255

11. Douglas 337

12. Green River 338

13. Lyman 361

14. Pine Bluffs 367

15. Newcastle 432

16. Wheatland 513