The Douglas boys were determined to put the loss dealt to them by Lander firmly in the past going into 2023. They did that and then some last weekend, taking down some of the top teams in 4A and starting a four-game winning streak in Cheyenne while proving that they can play with anyone in Wyoming.

Douglas 43, Wheatland 24

The Cats started off the new year with some fireworks against the slow-moving Bulldogs. Douglas got the better of Wheatland in December, a 24-point win on the Cats home floor. Being in neutral territory in Cheyenne changed little and Douglas opened 2023 with a 43-24 win.

Junior Trennan Pearson got things rolling, hitting a triple off an assist by Levi Curtis. Senior Jackson Hughes scored on the next possession, and Curtis followed that score up with a steal and free throw to put Douglas up 6-zip early. Wheatland couldn’t find a way through the Douglas defense, at one point taking nearly two minutes off the clock only to turn the ball over without taking a shot. Douglas (10-1) went on a 6-minute, 11-0 run before Wheatland (3-9) got on the board in the opening period.

It was more of the same in the second. Wheatland tried probe the defense a little more, but the Cats came to Cheyenne ready to play and recorded three steals and forced a turnover on Wheatland’s first four possessions. The Bulldogs kept things slow and the Cats hit the locker room with a grindy 24-8 lead.

The Douglas offense came to a halt in the second half as neither team could get shots to drop. Between the two squads, just 12 points went on the scoreboard in the third quarter. Wheatland pressed their luck and attacked the rim more in the final frame, scoring a few buckets in the process, but the Cats had an answer each time as they defended their lead and opened the James Johnson Winter Classic with a win. Hughes led the way with 10 points, five rebounds and a pair of blocks. Junior Trey Rinn added 11 points.

“We talked about taking pride in grinding out long defensive possessions,” said coach Chase Plumb. “The kids embraced that grind and that set the tone for what it takes to play disciplined defense for the whole tournament.”

Douglas 62, 4A Natrona 52

After a slow-paced opening game, things got turned up to 11 when Douglas faced Natrona in their second game on Thursday. Both teams played with a lightning pace but the Cats lit it up from deep and Douglas nabbed its second win of the day, 62-52.

The teams felt each other out early, trading barbs from the arc and probing inside. Natrona (5-5) used their size to generate plenty of extra opportunities as frustration started to build on both sides. Senior Brock Pyle scored his first points of the new year in the frame and good shooting from the line led to a five-point Douglas lead at the quarter break.

For all the pace of the first quarter, things bogged down in the second as the chirp of the referees’ whistles reverberated around the gym with frustrating regularity. Seven fouls were called in the first three minutes of the second quarter, primarily against Douglas, and the game slowed to a crawl while the Mustangs shot bonus free throws. Hot shooting from beyond the arc stayed the march of the Mustangs even as frustration came to a head. A pair of free throws by Nate Halquist on a technical foul and a slick backdoor cut by Rinn gave the Cats an eight-point advantage heading into the break.

“We always talk about controlling what you can control,” Plumb said. “We did feel like there were some 50-50 calls that didn’t go our way… I thought our guys did a good job of having a short memory and moving on to the next play.”

The game got back to a more manageable pace in the third, which heavily favored the Cats. Curtis rattled off five quick points to open the quarter and Douglas held Natrona scoreless for nearly the first 5 minutes of the half. The Mustangs went on an 8-2 run as the third period drew to a close, but Hughes muscled in a last-second bucket over the much taller Konnor White to give the Cats some momentum heading into the final frame.

Whistles came fast and furious in the final period as the game once again slowed to a crawl. Natrona slowly chipped away at the deficit, drawing within six at one point, but a clutch triple from Rinn and good clock management in the last 2 minutes secured the win for Douglas. Rinn led the way with 22 points and five boards. Halquist added 14 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the stripe.

Douglas 42, 4A Central 40

It all came down to the final seconds. Matched up against the No. 2-ranked team in 4A with the game tied at 40, Douglas had to find a way, any way, to get some points on the board. Trey Rinn had just shown the ice in his veins on the previous possession, nailing a pair of bonus free throws to give the Cats the lead. Central answered by running down the middle of the court for a layup. Douglas needed someone to put the ball through the tin. It didn’t have to be pretty, it just had to be in.

Bumped on the way up and lofting up a prayer as he fell over, Jackson Hughes silenced the home crowd at Central High when his hook shot glanced off the square and through the net with 2.5 seconds to go. That was all the Cats needed and they walked out of the gym with a 42-40 win.

“His body control is really something special,” Plumb said. “That shot may have looked unconventional, but it’s a shot I was not surprised to see go in.”

The Indians (8-2) struck first, opening the game on a 4-0 run ended by a strong rush to the hoop by Curtis. Halquist converted a pair of free throws to tie the game at 4 and Rinn hit a late triple to give Douglas a 9-6 lead at the quarter break.

Curtis had a shot swatted to start the period, setting the tone for the ensuing 8 minutes. The teams went back and forth through the period and Rinn got lost in the shuffle with 15 seconds to play to break through the Indian defense and give Douglas an 18-16 lead going into the locker room.

Douglas struggled to sink a shot coming out of the break, missing their first seven attempts in the third quarter as their lead evaporated. Central’s fancy moves were too much to handle as they went on a 6-0 run – small potatoes in most games, but a huge number in a game where baskets for both teams came at a premium.

“Containing them was just hard work and willpower,” Curtis said. “It takes no skill to put your head down and work as hard as you can and that’s what we did.”

Hughes converted a slick pick-and-roll pass from Pearson to cut the Cats deficit to one at the end of the quarter, a bit of foreshadowing for the game’s eventual conclusion.

Hughes returned the favor to open the fourth, finding Pearson for a bankshot triple to open the period and take back the lead. Douglas wouldn’t relinquish it the rest of the game. Central tied things up four times in the final 8 minutes but could never get over the hump as every Cat got in on the scoring action, setting up Hughes for the game-winner. Rinn led the way for Douglas in the defensive battle with 14. Hughes added 10 points and eight boards.

Douglas 51, 4A East 50

Douglas was on the short end of the stick, so to speak, when they took on East on Saturday. The tall top-ranked Thunderbirds tried to bully their way inside, but it was Jackson Hughes that proved the biggest player on the court and completed the capital sweep for Cats in a 51-50 victory.

Douglas crashed the glass hard to open the game, not letting the T-Bird bigs get comfortable after a shot went up. The Cats collected six offensive rebounds in the first quarter, and though those six boards only turned into two points, those two points proved crucial.

“I think that gave us a bunch of opportunities to score and keep us up in the game,” Hughes said of the team’s effort on the glass.

Halquist got into a rhythm to keep things close in the opening period and a late 3-pointer by Rinn tied the game at 13 for the quarter break. Rinn continued to hit from beyond in the second, nailing a pair of triples and scoring all 10 points in the period for Douglas as East (8-2) tried – and failed – to bully their way inside.

Hughes played perhaps his best half of basketball of the season when the teams returned to the court after the break. Targeted because he gave up a few inches to East’s Colter McAnelly on the block, Hughes refused to back down, making McAnelly work for every shot. He scooped up rebounds on defense and hit a triple on offense in the third to keep Douglas in the lead.

“I just never want to lose and that’s my mindset against people taller than me,” Hughes said.

Rinn dropped in bucket after bucket and pushed the Douglas lead as high as nine in the final period, but good shooting on bonus free throws got East right back into the game, setting up one last battle between McAnelly and Hughes. McAnelly backed Hughes down from the left block, spun inside, and watched as his hook shot clanked off the front of the rim. Hughes hit the deck scrounging for the rebound as the buzzer sounded and Douglas left with the win.

“(Hughes) stood out for making the big plays, but every guy on the floor had that same effort and intensity all weekend,” Plumb said. “Things were just clicking, and I know our kids saw it, saw this is how good we can be.”

Rinn led with 26 points. Halquist had 10 points and four assists, while Hughes added six points and nine rebounds in the win.

Douglas will return to 3A next weekend with a road trip to Buffalo (4-4). Tipoff is at 7 p.m.