One thing you can say about Broc Schwartzkopf is he’s consistent. The Douglas cowboy finished in the third spots in three events at the Wyoming High School Rodeo Finals last weekend.

And the honors didn’t stop there for the Douglas High School senior. He received the award for Year-end Reserve All Around Boy with 441.5 points for the year, trailing Jase Longwell of Thermopolis who had 571 points to take the Year-end All Around title.

Haiden Thompson of Yoder won Year-End All Around Girl with 752.25 points, with Maddie Santaskay of Worland taking the reserve nod with 595.5.

That impressive finale at the state level qualifies Schwartzkopf and fellow Douglas athlete Shelby Petersen for Team Wyoming headed to the National High School Finals Rodeo July 18-24. NHSFR is a seven-day, international rodeo competition to be held at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Petersen finished with a 145 average in breakaway to land in the third spot on the five-person squad from Wyoming. The four team members are Hadley Furnival of Casper, Haiden Thompson, Petersen and Tavy Leno of Sheridan, with Brenna Herring of Veteran as the alternate.

Schwartzkopf and teammate Cord Herring of Veteran scored a 315 to finish third and join Jade Espenscheid of Big Piney/Coy Johnson of Buffalo, Teagan Bently of Casper/Mason Trollinger of Casper, Cort McBride of Meriden/Brodie Herring of Veteran and Jase Longwell/McCoy Longwell of Thermopolis to compete in team roping at NHSFR.

He will be on the reined cow horse team with Fantaskey (210 average), Thompson (160.25) and Sydnee Roady of Worland (127), with Jymie Adamson of Buffalo as alternate. Schwartzkopf averaged 142.80 at the state finals.

In his third event, boys cutting, Schwartzkopf scored a strong 205 to join Keyton Hayden of Gillette (229.50), Cody Boller of Weston (216.50), Joseph Hayden of Gillette (195.50) and alternate Tryce Jolovich of Gillette (181.50).

NHSFR Board Member Dixie Huxtable of Douglas said the week-long state event was successful. About 160 contestants participated in the various rodeo, queen and shooting sport events. Fifty-four contestants will form the Wyoming team headed to nationals next month.

As the official world championship for high school rodeo athletes, the NHSFR has the largest number of contestants of any rodeo in the world, bringing together approximately 1,700 National High School Rodeo Association athletes, according to NHSFR.

In the queen contest, Wyoming will be represented by Roberta Cordingly of Wheatland, who was crowned Saturday during the state finals.

Other national qualifiers by event are:

Barrels

Fantaskey, Jordan Morman (Gillette), Ashlynn Goven (Rozet), Rayne Grant (Wheatland) Furnival (alt.)

Bareback

Tucker Carricato (Saratoga), Roedy Farrell (Thermopolis), Jaspur Brower (Big Piney), Colton Farrow (Shell), Grady Edwards (Gillette).

Bulls

Brody Hasenack (Jackson), Kacy Jones (Newcastle), Brodie Bates (Riverton), Colton Coffman (Lusk), Tipton Wilson (Jackson, alt.)

Tie down calf roping

Coy Thar (Rozet), Stratton Kohr (Gillette), Herring, William Albrecht, (Sheridan), Kolton Miller (Gillette, alt.)

Poles

Maddie Escew (Gillette), Rayne Grant (Wheatland), Goven, Morman, Thompson.

Goats

Thompson, Leno, Raelee Caldwell (Gillette), Rozlynn Herren (Gillette), Kennedy Sheehan (Rozet)

Saddle broncs

Longwell, Cian Ahern (Wyarno), Kayson Dory (Laramie), Jake Sc holattmann (Greybull), Miles Ashurst (Lusk, alt.)

Steer wrestling

Kall Mayfield (Midwest), Chance Sorenson (Arvada), Longwell, Bohdi Coombs (Wellington), Donald Quick (Craig, alt.)

Girls cutting

Emme Norsworthy (Thermpolis), Fantaskey, Baliegh Lane (Huntley).

Light rifle

Colter Nunne (Laramie), Tipton Wilson (Jackson), Jessie Graves (Wheatland), Peityn Manor (Gillette), Jace Sorenson (Greybull, alt.)

Trap shooting

Kolton Miller Gillette), Jessie Graves (Wheatland), Ryan Nunn (Lovell), Matthew Wakkuri (Wheatland), Jacob Scharf (Rock Springs, alt.)