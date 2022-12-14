If there’s anything to be learned by the fans from the Bearcats opening weekend, it’s that they’ll need ice packs for their necks whenever they watch Douglas’s fast-paced offense. The Cats were ready to get out and run after a second-place finish in the state tournament last spring.

“This summer was probably the longest offseason I’ve ever had after our season last year,” said junior Nate Halquist. “Being able to get that bad taste out of our mouths and just play was a huge relief.”

Douglas 65, 2A Pine Bluffs 56

The defending 2A champs turned out to be a perfect season-opening matchup for the Cats as Douglas traveled to Pine Bluffs home court and came away with a hard-fought 65-56 victory.

Junior Trey Rinn opened the action with a triple to give the Cats a little life, but Douglas (3-0) struggled early from the field. Tight defense, including a big block by senior Jackson Hughes, kept Pine Bluffs (3-1) from racking up points in the scoring column. Hughes got loose for his first career triple as Douglas carved out a 12-2 advantage, but Pine Bluffs worked their way back, drawing within five at the end of the period. Hughes had a monster game for Douglas, notching a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double to open the season.

“I just kept fighting my hardest for position and tried my hardest so my teammates could keep shooting, knowing I had their backs,” Hughes said.

Rinn and junior Levi Curtis traded buckets early in the second, but Pine Bluffs hung right with the Bearcats. Hughes got another big block, but Pine Bluffs took a 2-point lead to the locker room.

“They were a confident team that had a lot of their studs back from a really, really successful year the year before,” said coach Chase Plumb. “They lived at the free throw line... They were taking away the rhythm and keeping us from getting out in space.”

Coming out of the locker room, Rinn found a groove from beyond the arc, nailing a pair of triples to take the lead back on two early possessions. Steals and offensive rebounds by Hughes led to key buckets for Curtis and Halquist. Hughes added two scores of his own to push the lead to 11 by the end of the third.

The Hornets got back to the foul line in the final frame, slowing the tempo down and pulling Douglas out of its rhythm. Pine Bluffs drew within three at one point in the fourth, but good work of their own from the foul line kept the Bearcats firmly in the lead. Hughes led the way with 19 points and 14 boards. Rinn added 15 points and 7 rebounds, while Halquist had 14 points and 3 assists.

Douglas 72, 1A Southeast 41

It may have taken a game against last season’s 2A champion to knock the rust off, but the Bearcats came roaring back in a big way against the Cyclones Friday night, winning 72-41.

Douglas took control early as Curtis used his size inside to get buckets near the rim. Tough perimeter defense by whomever was on the court led to easy transition opportunities as the Douglas D picked pockets and ran out for easy scores and the Cats ran up a 21-8 lead in the first quarter.

It was more of the same to start the second, but Southeast (4-1) started engineering a comeback as shots began to fall. Some deep balls and a cold shooting spell from Douglas let the Cyclones chip the lead to nine, but an infusion of energy off the bench from freshman Colin Roberts and senior Brock Pyle spurred a 13-0 run in the final four minutes of the period to give the Cats a comfortable margin heading into the break.

“We’re going to need them,” Plumb said of his bench players. “We’re not as deep as we were last year. It will be critical for the guys on the bench to have productive minutes.”

It was more of the same coming out of the locker room as Plumb went deep into his bench early. The Cats scoring pace slowed as the touch of the first half disappeared, but some late scoops-and-scores by Hughes in the third period gave Douglas some much needed juice heading into the final frame.

It was clear in the fourth that the comparatively fresh legs of the Cats were too much for Southeast to handle even as the Cyclones mounted their best scoring quarter, putting up 14 points in the final period. Six Bearcats scored in the fourth as the final margin grew to 31 points. Curtis led the Cats with 21 points and 5 boards. Rinn added 14 points and 3 steals, while Hughes had 10 points, 6 steals, and 5 rebounds.

Douglas 61, Moorcroft 17

Douglas’s full-court high-pressure defense smothered Moorcroft as the Cats ran away with their final game of the Burns Winter Classic, taking down the Wolves, 61-17.

The Cats got in rhythm early, generating steals and finding Rinn beyond the arc. The junior guard hit a pair of triples early in the first period to give the Cats a 9-2 lead. Hughes ran laps on the court, picking off passes and poking away handles as Douglas generated a 20-5 lead early. The Cats nabbed five steals in the opening period and forced a halfcourt violation as Moorcroft (1-3) struggled to do anything offensively.

In the second, the rim wasn’t quite as friendly, but hard work on the glass gave Douglas plenty of second chance opportunities in the frame. The Wolves continued to struggle to work the ball across halfcourt, not even recording a shot attempt until nearly 7 minutes had passed in the quarter and Douglas led 36-9 at the break.

“We were able to get quite a few steals by speeding them up, which let us score in transition quite a bit,” Halquist said. “Besides that, it was our third game and I think we kind of shook the rust off by that point and started to figure things out again.”

It was more of the same in the second half as Douglas went deep into its bench to round out the game, the margin of which extended far enough to trigger a running clock. Roberts hit a pair of triples in the final quarter, a punctuation mark on an undefeated opening weekend. This team isn’t taking that start for granted, however.

“I think we’re off to a good start,” Hughes said, “but we can definitely be better.”

Rinn scored 20 points and grabbed 7 boards to lead the Cats. Curtis and Halquist scored 10 each, with Halqiust adding 4 assists and Curtis 6 steals in the effort.

Next up, the Cats get their first home action as they host the Douglas Invite. First on the docket is Wheatland (1-3), slated to tipoff at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

