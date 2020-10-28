Freshman Yost impresses at conference meet

Douglas had to wait until the final individual event of the day before they won their first event, but freshman Payton Yost made it worth the wait.

Yost became the conference champion in the 100 breaststoke swimming a 1:10.89 in one of the most tightly contested swims of the day. Yost and Cody swimmer Brylee Alfred were neck and neck much of the race with Yost finishing less than a second ahead of Alfred.

Yost also placed fourth in the 50-meter freestyle, finishing less than a second slower than all three swimmers ahead of her.

“Yost winning conference in the 100 breaststroke is incredibly difficult, especially for a freshman,” head coach Stacy Wood said. “She is .5 seconds from breaking the school record already. She had an amazing weekend and an incredible freshman season.”

Another freshman who put on a strong performance for the young team was Kendal Engelker.

She began with a 1:10.23 finish in the 100-meter butterfly, and earned her second fifth-place finish a couple events later in the 500-meter freestyle. She swam the event in 6:16.51 to contribute a total of 20 points to the team effort between the two races.

Buffalo and Cody were the clear top two teams at the meet, but Douglas was able to finish in the top three getting top-12 finishes in each of the individual events other than diving, despite having a number of their swimmers in the midst of battling injuries.

One of those swimmers is Torrie Hill.

“Hill has battled debilitating muscle cramps all season in her legs, but that didn’t stop her from competing in the 100 Butterfly at conference,” Wood said. “While she didn’t score team points, she proved to every one of her teammates that she’s the heart of the team.”

Senior Isabelle Mathis placed top-eight in her individual events and just missed making the podium.

“She’s been a huge asset to this team and will be sorely missed next season,” Wood said.

Mary Saint was disqualified from placing at the event due to some struggles with reverse dives despite being one of the top divers all season long.

Saint is working at fine tuning the dives before the state meet, but has three seasons to perfect them after an impressive freshman season.

The swimmers will swim in a last chance qualifier at Kelly Walsh Oct. 29, before finishing up their season at the 3A State Swim Meet in Laramie Nov. 6 and 7.