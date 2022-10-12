After a rough week which included getting swept by a pair of unranked teams, the Douglas High School volleyball team needed to find the chemistry that helped propel the squad to the No. 3 spot in the state rankings.

The Bearcats found it. They won twice in a 72-hour span and capped the week with a three-set sweep over cross-county nemesis Glenrock 25-19, 25-17, 25-23.

Douglas had its share of hitting errors which has slowed the team in recent weeks. However, the offense was proficient enough thanks to kills from five different players, creating problems for the Herders’ smaller front line.

After taking a quick 3-1 advantage, Douglas’ unforced errors allowed Glenrock to storm back. GHS used a pair of stuffed blocks by Makenzi Partridge and Julie Sarvey, and scored on three DHS miscues to take the biggest lead of the night at 11-5.

The deficit forced Douglas to burn a time out. The break in action allowed DHS to fight back as it used outside blasts by Leticia DeGracia, Paige Reese and Lauren Olsen to cut the Glenrock lead to three, 12-9.

The Herders stopped the run thanks to consecutive blocks via Annie Krosnarova. However, DHS had an answer and used back-to-back kills courtesy of Timea Ford and Calie Dahl, and an ace by Avynn Yost to reclaim the lead at 18-17.

The Bearcat defense, led by libero Brooke Wright, silenced Glenrock as they scored 12 of the final 14 points to steal all the momentum. DHS ended the opening set with an offensive barrage with attacks by Olsen, DeGracia and Ford to get the win.

Glenrock did not allow that run to trickle into the second set. The group scored first thanks to a tip and a stuff by Krosnarova to give the team a 3-0 edge.

The Bearcats’ power at the net was too much for GHS. Taylor Maxwell smashed three straight kills and Reese served up an ace to even the score at 6-6.

Two spectacular digs by Wright allowed Douglas to keep its run alive with six straight points to jump front 12-6. Glenrock attempted to battle back with a block by Cailtlyn Williams and a kill from Sarvey to get within four points.

Douglas didn’t let things get any closer. A quick-set kill by DeGracia, two attacks from Dahl and block via Olsen allowed the Bearcats to take a 19-12 lead.

The Herders made one last attempt to get ahead. Krosnarova laid down an ace while Farley smashed another kill to make it a five-point game.

The run ended after that. Three straight attacks by Reese, Maxwell and Dahl secured the second win.

Glenrock had its second solid start in the third set. Back-to-back aces by Krosnarova led to a 3-0 advantage.

Douglas attempted to erase the quick run like it did in the second set thanks to attacks from DeGracia and Dahl. It was not enough this time as GHS responded with a stuffed block by Ann Marie Young and two defensive digs from Trysta Stoddard and Hailey O’Brien to extend the lead to 7-3.

That’s where the momentum ended. Maxwell served up back-to-back aces and crushed an outside attack, while Wright served three in a row to tie things up at 8-8.

The neighboring rivals traded big plays through the middle portion. The set was tied at 10, 11 and 13.

The upset-minded Herders reclaimed their lead. Krosnarova dished out two more aces and Williams had a block to give GHS a 17-13 advantage.

Like the opening set, Douglas burned a time out and it changed the momentum. A kill by DeGracia, a kill courtesy of Maxwell and two aces from Yost and Maxwell, and the score was knotted at 19-19.

An unforced DHS error and an outside attack by Farley allowed Glenrock to reclaim the leads at 20-19 and 23-22.

The Bearcats secured the sweep by scoring the final three points thanks to back-to-back kills by Reese that put the game in the books.

The sweep was the ending to a successful week. On Oct. 4, Douglas traveled to Torrington and unloaded with another stellar performance en route to a 25-15, 20-25, 25-18, 31-29 victory.