Competing under pressure is nothing new for Douglas rodeo standouts Broc Schwartzkopf and Karson Ewing. The dynamic duo has spent most of their young lives in an arena.

The arena had never been bigger than what the hometown cowboys faced in recent weeks just 100 miles to the north. The local teenage stars in their sport took on the best in the world at the National High School Finals Rodeo.

They were not among the very few to walk away as champions at the largest high school rodeo on the planet. However, competing against 1,716 qualifiers from the United States, Canada and Mexico was the kind of rewarding experience that lasts a lifetime.

Schwarzkopf and Ewing earned the right to compete at nationals by finishing in the top four of the state standings in their respective events. They joined the other state qualifiers at nationals as Team Wyoming.

Schwartzkopf was a two-event national qualifier this year. His week-long efforts paid off as he finished in the top-10 for All-Around cowboy.

He finished sixth overall among national cowboys and cowgirls in reined cow horse with an 877.5 average, which includes two top-five finishes during performances.

The Douglas cowboy, who competed at the Converse County Fair one day after NHSFR, also qualified for nationals in boys cutting where was 13th in the first go and tied for second in the second go.

It was strength that carried Ewing to nationals this year where he competed in steer wrestling. He was second in the state this year and went on to nationals where he posted a 15.82 average with rounds of 9.63 and 6.2 seconds.

It was this strong finish to the season that propelled Ewing to win the 2022 Intermountain Icebreaker High School Steer Wrestling Championship.

After seven days of rodeo performances each morning and night, 18 world championships were awarded, including two won who defended their 2021 titles.

This year’s event marked the 12th NHSFR hosted in Gillette. It will return again next year for the association’s 75th anniversary.

Two high school athletes defended their world title from a year ago and 17 individuals were crowned world champions for the first time in 16 events at this year’s NHSFR.

Two Wyoming athletes won titles on their home dirt. Wheatland’s Rayne Grant won the pole bending world championship as well as the all-around cowgirl title after competing in three events.

Sophomore Tucker Carricato from Saratoga is the world’s best in bareback where he brought the title back to Wyoming.

John Crimber of Texas won a second consecutive bull riding championship by edging Gillette’s Hayden Welsh by just 4.5 points in the average.

It was a phenomenal national week for Team Wyoming as it finished in the top three of all three standings among all three countries.

Texas took home the overall team title, while Wyoming finished third with a score of 7,981.36.

Texas also won the girls title and Wyoming roped second in the world. Utah won the boys title, just ahead of Wyoming at third with a score of 3,743.33.