They may be young, but that hasn’t stopped the Lady Cats from playing some excellent basketball this season.

They dug deep and three wins last weekend at the 3A East Regional Tournament and guaranteed themselves the no. 1 seed going into State this weekend as they try for a fourth straight title in Casper.

The Lady Cats swept Regionals in Burns to up their commanding record to 22-3 so far this year. Ranked second in the 3A, the Lady Cats have a 4-2 season record in the conference but, led by a few seniors and a strong class of underclassmen, they have dominated most other opponents.

The Lady Cats will travel to Casper on Thursday (March 10) for a morning matchup with the fourth-seed from the 3A West, Mountain View (15-10 overall, 4-3 conference). Tipoff is at 10:30 a.m. in the Ford Wyoming Center.

The winner of that contest plays at Casper College at 4:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of the Lander-Newcastle game. The losers from the two contests play at 9 a.m. Friday at Casper College.

The championship game will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Douglas 55, Wheatland 25

Things started off well for the Lady Cats in their third matchup against Wheatland this year and just kept getting better from there as the Douglas girls opened the postseason with a 30-point win over the Bulldogs, 55-25.

Senior Chloe Collins got things rolling for Douglas with a good finish in the paint off a slick pass from freshman Lauren Olsen. The Lady Cats put on their patented pressure defense from there, forcing turnovers and picking off passes as the Bulldogs (6-17) struggled to compensate. Junior Brooke Wright got in on the action with a sly move to the bucket and a free throw to put Douglas up 5-0, and the Lady Cats kept a steady scoring pace, finishing the first quarter up 14-0 on Wheatland.

Freshman Bailey Wright showed off some good confidence during her now-increased role on the court in the playoffs, jumping passing lanes and providing an additional spark as a creator with the ball in her hands.

“She’s a kid that we really like because she’s not afraid,” coach Cody Helenbolt said. “She’s a freshman, but you put her in a varsity game, she’ll go right at the hoop, she’ll dive after loose balls. She brings a little of that grit you need.”

Wheatland finally broke the seal on the bucket 40 seconds into the second quarter, but the Lady Cat defense prevented the Bulldogs from establishing any sort of rhythm. Olsen, as she has all season, worked her way through the Wheatland defense to the tune of 15 points in the second frame to put Douglas up by 24 going into halftime.

“We played our solid defense and let all the tips and steals lead to offense,” Olsen said.

The Lady Cats were the model of consistency coming out of the break, collecting a slew of offensive rebounds and putting up 13 points in the period, right in line with their performance in the prior two. Bailey Wright had perhaps the best quarter of her young career in the third, playing tough defense and nailing a bank-shot 3-pointer to end the quarter with an opportunity to convert a 4-point play, but the free throw fell just short. Douglas coasted through to the end, relying mostly on their bench players to hold off a slightly resurgent Wheatland offense.

Lauren Olsen led the way for Douglas, compiling 21 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Brooke Wright added 10 points, 4 boards and 3 steals.

Douglas 53, Torrington 39

The Blazers may have started hot but the Lady Cats doused the flames in the second and punched their ticket to the regional finals with a stout defense in a 53-39 win over Torrington on Thursday.

Early turnovers and good work in the paint led to a Torrington lead in the early going as the Lady Blazers used their size advantage to pound the ball down low. Up 8-2, the Torrington(14-11) kept working inside even as the Lady Cats started to claw their way back into the game thanks to some flashy passing and a big triple from Brooke Wright.

“I think the other kids are finally getting used to that,” Helenbolt said of Wright’s uncanny ability to slip passes through the smallest gaps. “They’ve told me, ‘If I’m not ready when Brooke has the ball, I look stupid.’ I think she’s gotten more comfortable every game she’s played for us and we can put the ball in her hands and she can be that third playmaker. She’s done a really good job of that.”

Wright took the lead back on the first possession of the second, finding junior Leticia DeGracia with a wily pass to put Douglas up by one. The teams traded blows and buckets from there, with the lead changing hands three times as senior Allison Olsen found a little rhythm on the block. Douglas went into the locker room with a three-point advantage.

The elder Olsen has found a way to score clutch buckets all season long and that was on full display coming out of halftime. The senior ripped off four quick points to give the Lady Cats some momentum and Lauren Olsen added four points of her own on back-to-back possessions to take back the lead. Torrington shot well from beyond the arc all night, though, and a big triple brought the Lady Blazers right back into the game. Tough defense from sophomore Jill Fertig and freshman Jaden Meyer cooled off the Blazers as time ran out and preserved a five-point Douglas lead going into the final frame.

It seemed for a moment like a big Blazer trey early in the fourth would swing momentum back to Torrington. The deep ball made it a four-point deficit for the Lady Blazers, but Lauren Olsen found some room from way downtown to splash home a big triple of her own and take the fight out of Torrington. Good free throw shooting and ball pressure to close out the period ensured the Lady Cats would return to the state tournament and get a chance to play for the top seed.

Lauren Olsen led the way again for Douglas, notching 23 points and a pair of takeaways. Allison Olsen added 19 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

Douglas 63, Buffalo 57

Despite a great effort on the offensive glass from the Lady Bison, they couldn’t overcome a dominant first quarter performance by the Lady Cats as Douglas swept the 3A East Regional Tournament on Saturday with a 63-57 win over Buffalo.

Things looked almost too easy for the Douglas girls as the regional championship game got underway. The Lady Cats ducked under pressure and got out on the break after steals, opening the game on an 8-0 run. The lead kept growing from there as Allison Olsen dropped in bucket after bucket, leading the Lady Cats to a 14-point first quarter margin.

An error with the scoreboard credited the Douglas girls with a 119 points early in the second quarter, giving both sides an extended break – and a chuckle – while the issue was corrected. The Lady Bison (14-9) took advantage of that time to talk strategy and came out of the official timeout crashing the boards with a vengeance, scooping up offensive rebound after offensive rebound and finding some space from deep to get their offense in rhythm.

Douglas had an answer for every shot though, thanks to the silky-smooth right-side runners of Lauren Olsen. The Lady Cats hit the locker room with a 38-23 lead.

It was clear coming out of the break that the Lady Bison would not go quietly. The Buffalo girls opened the third period with three straight baskets and held Douglas to just five points through the first half of the frame. The Lady Bison willed in shots through traffic and by the end of the quarter had outscored Douglas 22-13, whittling the Lady Cat lead to six.

Buffalo hit another putback bucket to open the final frame to cut the deficit to four. But Lauren Olsen, as she has all season, hit a big shot when Douglas needed it most, firing in a deep triple after taking a handoff from her older sister to give Douglas a seven-point advantage. Good work at the free throw from the elder Olsen in the fourth (4-of-4) and a slick drive through contact as Buffalo tried desperately to foul put the game out of reach and secured the no. 1 seed for the Douglas girls in the state tournament as she collected her 1,000th career point.

“I was very wrapped up in the moment of being a regional champ that I didn’t realize the honor I had just got, especially because of all the great teammates I have played with these last four years,” Allison said. “My teammates were the ones to help me get to where I am at now, and I would never have been able to do this without them.”

Allison Olsen led the charge for Douglas, netting a 24-point, 15-rebound double-double in the win. Lauren Olsen added 19 points and two steals.

Top performers

Allison Olsen: 16.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 double-double

Lauren Olsen: 21 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals