The state tournament is nothing new for the Douglas “A” American Legion baseball team. The squad has made it a habit of qualifying for the sports biggest tournament.

The Cats stamped their ticket again this season and it was quite the roller coaster ride. They won two of their four games, battled through two games that were decided in the final inning all while finishing just one game shy of reaching the title game.

Though a championship was not in the cards this season, the success in 2023 is forever. The Converse County boys won the East District Championship, finished with a stunning 35-15 overall record and had five players and a coach earn all-conference honors.

POWELL 13, CATS 12

What turned out to be the final game of the season for Douglas, just might have been the most exciting game of the year and the state tournament. With the loser finished for the season, it was a true knockout fight as both teams delivered big blows throughout and it took Powell scoring three runs in its final at bat to escape the talented Cats, 13-12, and advance to the championship game.

The calm before the storm was the first two innings. The Pioneers scored the only run during that stretch to hold on to a slim 1-0 lead in what started as a pitchers duel.

The game unraveled in the third inning where a stunning 20 total runs were scored. Powell did damage first as it used seven base hits and a pair of walks to score eight times to build a 9-1 lead.

That big lead was not enough to dash the Cats’ hopes as they used the challenge as motivation. It worked as they answered the call with their first 12 runs of the game before Powell nabbed the third out to finally stop the damage in the bottom half of the third frame.

Douglas batted the order before the Pioneers managed the first. Meanwhile, the squad started the rally when Teigen Boys singled and Caeden Robertson walked to set up an RBI double via Lane Kejr for the first of many runs.

A base hit by Chase Holler led to two of Powell’s six total errors which allowed two more runs to score. Cameryn Spence kept the rally alive with a single to center field which scored Holler to trim the deficit to 9-4.

Luis Lepe, the District Pitcher of the Year, drew a walk and soon scored on Powell’s third error. Malachy Lehnen slapped another base hit to center and the fourth error allowed Lepe to score and make it a 9-7 ball game.

The fifth error of the inning was huge as it allowed Kejr to reach base and two runs to score which made it a new game at 9-9.

The Cats weren’t quite finished. Spence smashed a three-run double to left field they clawed their way to their first lead of the game at 12-9.

Douglas left all of its offensive magic in that inning as it never scored again. Meanwhile, the Pioneers managed one run in the sixth inning to cut the lead to 12-10 before scoring three more in their final at bat to go in front 13-12.

In what turned out to be their final time to bat this season, Douglas had a chance when Robertson drew a walk and stole second base to put the tying run on the board. Powell got the final out to end the threat and the game.

CATS 10, GREEN RIVER 9

The Cats were on both ends of the thrilling finishes at the state tournament. The first thriller was on opening night when they were the team to score in the final inning to stun Green River 10-9.

The Knights came out swinging as they used two doubles in the first inning to score twice and take a 2-0 advantage. It didn’t last long.

After stranding two base runners in the first inning, Douglas miss out on its second chance to score and did it six times all without two outs in the second inning.

Lepe walked and Lehnen reached base via an error to get things started. Two outs later, Boyson came through clutch once again when he ripped a single to shortstop to score Lepe for the first run of the contest.

Robertson delivered when he smacked a two-run single to center field to grab the lead for the first time. Kejr followed with a double just before Holler hit an RBI infield single to make it a 4-2 lead.

Green River committed its first of three errors and that opened the door to grow the lead. Spence got on base thanks to that miscue, and Holler and Kejr scored to extend the lead to 6-2.

The Knights answered the challenge. They used five singles and a double to push four runs across home plate to make it a 6-6 contest.

The Converse County boys were held scoreless the next two innings. That allowed Sweetwater County boys to score once in the fourth and twice in the top of the fifth to move back in front 9-6.

The Cats forced the third tie of the game in the bottom half of the fifth. A fielder’s choice led to the second out of the inning but it also allowed Lepe to score after walking for the second time.

Boyson, who reached base on the fielder’s choice, scored on an RBI single curtesy of Kejr to tie the game at 9-9.

The Knights drew two walks in their final at bat to have a chance to win late but were denied on a pop. The Cats did not miss their chance to steal the game when Boyson led off with a single to right, stole second and scored the walk-off victory on Green River’s third error of the game.

CATS 15, LOVELL 3

Douglas made sure there was no drama in the second game at state. The group littered the field with 12 hits and scored in every inning en route to a 15-3 mercy-rule victory,

It was a big game for Lepe who went 3-for-3 at the plate and scored three runs. Tanner Johnson, Spence and Kejr dished out two hits apiece in leading the Cats to a quick 5-0 lead that was never challenged.

CODY 17, CATS 5

A third straight win was denied by the No. 2 East season. Douglas played well defensively but Cody had the hot bats with 15 base hits on its way to a 17-5 decision.

The Cats held strong for all but one inning as they only trailed by five. Cody scored seven times in the last inning to seal the deal.

Spence had his way with Cody by dishing out three hits in the game.