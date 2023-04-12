State champ Warriors sneak past Cats by 1

The Douglas High School boys soccer team has proven it can play solid defense in front of goalie Trey Rinn, the kind that can win games at the state tournament. What’s slowing the much-improved squad is scoring and that work-in-progress was unable to get anything past the Worland defense last week.
The Warriors, who have won the state championship every season since 2018, had some trouble against the Bearcats’ talented lineup. However, they were unable to find the back of the net and that denied the team’s shot at an upset in a close 1-0 conference setback.
Worland senior Carter Clark netted the only goal after 80 minutes of action. The stingy DHS defense the gave state champs plenty of fits as it made it clear that the Converse County boys will be a team to fear by playoff time.
Offensively, Douglas had its chances. The group pelted the Warrior defense with 13 shots on goal, it just could not punch one in to even the score.
It was the second straight one-goal loss for the Bearcats as they work on finishing touches on the ball. The work on replacing last year’s leading scorers will continue with two home games this week, a big chance for the squad to gain some momentum before reaching the midway point of conference play.
