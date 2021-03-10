Douglas fell to Lander 68-42 in the first round game of the state tournament. The Bearcats, who now have a 15-7 record, will play Wheatland Thursday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Casper College. Further coverage on the state tournament will be available in the March 17 issue of the Douglas Budget.
Bearcats fall to Lander in opening state tournament game
- By Chase Vialpando chase@douglas-budget.com
