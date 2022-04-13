The Douglas Bearcat boys’ soccer team currently sit 5-3 after their games this weekend.
The Bearcats fought hard in their game against the Rawlins Outlaws and came away with an important conference win.
The team managed to beat the Outlaws 3-1 in overtime.
Jackson Hughes, Luke Ewing and Jackson Moore all scored one goal against the Outlaws.
Moore also had at least one assist.
The Bearcats lost to the Buffalo Bison 1-0 on the road.
