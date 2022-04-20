Three Lady Bearcat soccer athletes earned player of the game honors at the game against Riverton.

“Senior defensive player Bailey Budd, goalkeeper Payton Yost and senior offensive player Allie Olsen earned the player of the game honors,” head coach Justin Carr said, “though all the girls played hard and competed all game.”

Despite their push against the Riverton Wolverines, the team fell 3-1.

“Riverton is a very good team and they capitalized on a few of our mistakes early and jumped out to a 2-0 lead,” Carr said. “We did make some adjustments at the half, but we weren’t able to make up the two-goal difference.”

The game against Newcastle was cancelled due to weather and no makeup date has been scheduled yet.

As the season progresses for the team, Carr said he hopes to be able to improve on both ends of the ball as they work on offense and defense maneuvering.

“This week we are hoping to practice outside every day,” Carr said. “We plan to focus on improving defensive pressure inside the 18 and our offensive efficiency against better defenses.”

The team heads to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, this week to play against the Lady Bearcats on Thursday before taking on the Torrington Trailblazers on the road Friday.

“Scottsbluff is a historically good team which should help us get better as we start the second round of conference,” Carr said. “Although we beat Torrington earlier this season, they have had the opportunity to spend more time outside than we have and will be ready to compete on Friday, so we will need to match their intensity if we want to win again.”

The ladies don’t host games in Douglas until Buffalo makes an appearance on May 7, followed by Newcastle on May 10.

Riverton and Douglas will face off again May 13, but this time it will be the Lady Bearcats on the road to Fremont County.

The high school soccer season is entering its final few weeks with state tournament coming up the week following graduation.

State is scheduled for May 19-21 in Cheyenne.