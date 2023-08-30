The start of the cross country season had a familiar – and difficult – challenge for Douglas High School. The boys and girls teams took on the challenge of Casper Mountain by kicking off the year at the annual Beartrap Invitational.

The Bearcats enjoyed much cooler weather compared to years past. However, the competition was just as stellar with 20 teams in action, half of which were 4A programs.

“Overall, I’m so thrilled with how the Bearcats performed — both boys and girls. Casper Mountain is known as the hardest course of the year,” DHS head coach Rachel Carlson said. “So it’s a tough one to start on but it also projects some light at the end of the tunnel for we know next week will be a little easier and more forgiving. We were one of the only 3A teams there, so I told the kids to just compete the best you can.”

The boys were led by a new, yet familiar, talent. Senior Luke Ewing switched from football to cross country and made his presence known immediately as he was Douglas’ top runner by completing the 5,000-meter race with a time of 20 minutes, 33.07 seconds.

Kaden Chatfield of Riverton was the winner of the day with a top time of 16:27.33. Sheridan’s Landrum Wiley was runner-up at 16:53.69.

Second among the Bearcats was one of several returning letterman. Senior Brodie Zwetzig was just seven seconds and three places away from Ewing after he clocked a 20:40.82.

Newcomer Bodey Kejr rose to the occasion in his high school debut. The freshman owned the challenge Casper Mountain presented by crossing the finish line in 20:53.95.

Junior Nolan Smith was the next Bearcat among the leaders with a time of 21:04.76. Junior Jayce Joss wasn’t far back at 21:50.07, followed by junior Matthew Kayser with a 22:36.85, and sophomores Jack Noblin and Wyatt Dickau came through at 23:10.38 and 24:44.91, restpectively.

“On the boys’ side, I was really proud of Freshman Bodey Kejr . Not only was he thrown in varsity for his first competitive 5k but he really gave everything he had from start to finish. He’s so naturally talented and I foresee a very successful cross country career for him. He’s one to keep your eye on for many years to come,” Carlson said. “Luke Ewing was the first Bearcat to cross the line. He didn’t compete with the cross country team last year, so having him back is a huge asset. He’s humble and a leader verbally and non verbally – just an overall great example for the younger kids.”

The girls’ team was also loaded with quality season-opening times. Leading the pack was returning letterman sophomore Allison Renstrom who soared through the 3.1-mile course where she was clocked at 24:12.22.

Junior Jaden Meyer was among the leaders last season and is back leading by example again. She was second on the team and finished in the top third of standings just six seconds behind Renstrom where she nailed a time of 24:18.14.

Junior Anna Steinle was third on the time and just six places behind her Meyer at 24:34.82. She was followed by junior Sara Saint and senior Torrynce Rogge at 24:42.91 and 28:56.65, respectively.

Savanna Erickson led Douglas in the junior varsity race where she tallied an opening mark of 27:40.20. Isabel Schwartz was next at 30:20.68, while Raelea Taylor came through at 32:42.88 and Amaia Martinez Isa recorded a 32:58.66.

“Allison Renstrom was the first lady in blue to cross the finish line. She has worked so very hard this summer. She ran religiously over the summer and it’s showing. She, too, will be one to watch. She will be a competitive 3A runner this year, is so smart and is so in-tune with her tempo and rhythm of running – she’s fun to watch,” Carlson said. “The girls just jive so well together – they’re like a mini family and they genuinely care so much about each other and their success. They’re fun to coach.”

With several young, talented runners and a few slowed by injuries, Carlson is excited about what the upcoming weeks will bring to Douglas cross country.

“We had a handful of girls run their first 5K. Isabel Schwartz, Savanna Erickson, Raelea Taylor and Amaia Martinez-Iasa did so great and we look forward to all their times getting faster,” Carlson said. “We have a handful of our top kids currently sidelined for injuries. So I really look forward to getting them back an healthy.”