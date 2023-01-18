Douglas USA wrestlers attended to two tournaments in a weekend. The kids walked away proud with rings and medals in proof of their feats.
Results are as follows:
Eastside United Tournament - Casper
6 and Under
Harrison Edwards - 1st place
Archer Morgan - 1st place
Emersen Seim - 1st place
Brayden Beek - 4th place
8 and Under
Collins Gerk - DNP
Luke Haar - 4th
Levi Mills - DNP
Max Taar - 2nd
McKrae Darr - 3rd
10 and Under
Traysen Sigala - 2nd
Greysen Seim - 1st
Gunnar Schiel - DNP
Bridger Warner - DNP
Mack Grant - 2nd
Ripken Mortimore - DNP
Dylan Hansen - 2nd
12 and Under
Aidan Hickman - DNP
Parker Gusse - 4th
Weston Ottem - DNP
Riley Nelson - 1st
Keagan Mills - 3rd
BoRder Battle - Torrington
6 and Under
Shelby Williams - 2nd
8 and Under
Lincoln Vance - 4th
Ryker Layher - 2nd
Kye Camino - 1st
Ryder McMillan - 3rd
Levi Brandemuehl - 1st
Payzlie Layher - 3rd
Tanner Williams - 3rd
10 and Under
John Veldhuizen - 1st
Cameron Layher - 2nd
Cole Williams - 1st
12 and Under
Aiden Cothron - 4th
Krue Melchor - 1st
Wyatt Jolley - 3rd
Casey Veldhuizen - 4th
14 and Under
Mason Jolley - 2nd
