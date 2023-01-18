Champions!

Krue Melchor (from left), Cole Williams, Kye Camino and Levi Brandemuehl show off their championship rings from the Border Battle, as did John Veldhuizen (not pictured).

 Stephanie Melchor courtesy photo

Douglas USA wrestlers attended to two tournaments in a weekend. The kids walked away proud with rings and medals in proof of their feats.

Results are as follows:

Eastside United Tournament - Casper

6 and Under

Harrison Edwards - 1st place

Archer Morgan - 1st place

Emersen Seim - 1st place

Brayden Beek - 4th place

8 and Under

Collins Gerk - DNP

Luke Haar - 4th

Levi Mills - DNP

Max Taar - 2nd

McKrae Darr - 3rd

10 and Under

Traysen Sigala - 2nd

Greysen Seim - 1st

Gunnar Schiel - DNP

Bridger Warner - DNP

Mack Grant - 2nd

Ripken Mortimore - DNP

Dylan Hansen - 2nd

12 and Under

Aidan Hickman - DNP

Parker Gusse - 4th

Weston Ottem - DNP

Riley Nelson - 1st

Keagan Mills - 3rd

 

BoRder Battle - Torrington

6 and Under

Shelby Williams - 2nd

8 and Under

Lincoln Vance - 4th

Ryker Layher - 2nd

Kye Camino - 1st

Ryder McMillan - 3rd

Levi Brandemuehl - 1st

Payzlie Layher - 3rd

Tanner Williams - 3rd

10 and Under

John Veldhuizen - 1st

Cameron Layher - 2nd

Cole Williams - 1st

12 and Under 

Aiden Cothron - 4th

Krue Melchor - 1st

Wyatt Jolley - 3rd

Casey Veldhuizen - 4th

14 and Under

Mason Jolley - 2nd

