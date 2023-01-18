Douglas USA wrestlers attended to two tournaments in a weekend. The kids walked away proud with rings and medals in proof of their feats.

Results are as follows:

Eastside United Tournament - Casper

6 and Under

Harrison Edwards - 1st place

Archer Morgan - 1st place

Emersen Seim - 1st place

Brayden Beek - 4th place

8 and Under

Collins Gerk - DNP

Luke Haar - 4th

Levi Mills - DNP

Max Taar - 2nd

McKrae Darr - 3rd

10 and Under

Traysen Sigala - 2nd

Greysen Seim - 1st

Gunnar Schiel - DNP

Bridger Warner - DNP

Mack Grant - 2nd

Ripken Mortimore - DNP

Dylan Hansen - 2nd

12 and Under

Aidan Hickman - DNP

Parker Gusse - 4th

Weston Ottem - DNP

Riley Nelson - 1st

Keagan Mills - 3rd

BoRder Battle - Torrington

6 and Under

Shelby Williams - 2nd

8 and Under

Lincoln Vance - 4th

Ryker Layher - 2nd

Kye Camino - 1st

Ryder McMillan - 3rd

Levi Brandemuehl - 1st

Payzlie Layher - 3rd

Tanner Williams - 3rd

10 and Under

John Veldhuizen - 1st

Cameron Layher - 2nd

Cole Williams - 1st

12 and Under

Aiden Cothron - 4th

Krue Melchor - 1st

Wyatt Jolley - 3rd

Casey Veldhuizen - 4th

14 and Under

Mason Jolley - 2nd