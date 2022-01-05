Faster pace? Lengthy road trips? Lengthier opponents? Check, check, and check.

By Joshua Leach, Budget staff

Allyson Fertig has seen them all and then some in her first year suiting up for the Wyoming Cowgirls. The Douglas graduate has worked her way into the UW starting lineup a third of the way through the season.

Fertig, a true freshman, is second on the team in scoring (10.1 points per game) and rebounding (5.9) through the team’s first 11 games. She ranks 25th in scoring and 15th in rebounding in the Mountain West Conference, all in just over 15 minutes per game.

She’s been named to the Pioneer Classic All-Tournament team and was Mountain West Freshman of the Week in November.

That’s a long way to say that Fertig has picked up right where she left off for Douglas last spring. The Budget caught up with Fertig to chat about her new team, college basketball, and making the leap into the starting five.

The following interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Douglas Budget (DB): Talk a little about what the college game is like.

Fertig: The college level is just so different from high school because the physicality is way more insane. I actually kind of enjoy the different level and challenges it presents. I have so much to learn and I just can’t wait for the ride. It’s been fun so far.

How is the physicality different from high school?

In high school, I never played taller girls like myself, so I could just shoot over them. Now that I’m in college, the girls are my size and they’re pushing me the whole game. It’s different because they’re always battling with you. And for rebounds, in high school, I was the tall one, so I could grab all these rebounds, but in college you have to actually gain position and box out and fight for those rebounds. Plus the game is so much faster. So you’re getting beat up by girls your size, and then the game is moving at a much faster pace…It’s more challenging, but it can be much more fun at times than high school was.

Did you feel intimidated, being a true freshman and playing big minutes for a Division I school?

I was very intimidated at the very beginning. I was coming off the bench at the beginning of the season and I was nervous all the time. I think like most freshmen I was nervous when they played their first couple of games and I was very nervous on my first start. The first half of that game was… I struggled a little bit. But now that I’ve played especially these last four games with a lot of minutes, I’m getting more confident and I’m not afraid to go out there and just try my best.

You went from being a starter in high school to coming off the bench at the start of the year. What was that like?

At the very beginning when I was coming off the bench, it was a little bit of a relief for my first couple of games because I didn’t have the pressure to be a star on the team like I was in high school. I was depended on so much, and it was nice to be on the bench and watch the older girls.

I didn’t feel so much pressure, and that’s probably why I was really nervous when I did start my first college game, because I felt a little pressure and I was nervous about that. But I’m a lot more relaxed because there are so many girls on the team that can play and step up to the challenge that it’s not as nerve-wracking and I don’t have to feel that pressure anymore.

So now you’re starting. You’re second on the team in points and rebounds, you were Mountain West Freshman of the Week and on an All-Tournament team. Were you expecting to come in and have those kinds of contributions right away like this?

I was not expecting to be where I’m at right now, but I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my new coaching staff helping me get ready to play college. That’s probably the biggest reason I’ve been able to transition, because there’s such a great coaching staff… I did not expect that I’d be playing as much as I am now, but it’s been fun and I’m glad I’ve been given the chance to do it.

Catch Fertig in action for UW next on Jan. 6 when the Cowgirls travel to San Jose, California, to take on the Spartans. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Mountain Time.