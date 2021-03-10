It’s crunch time, and the top-ranked, undefeated Lady Cats aren’t wasting any time aiming for the brass ring – a third (should be fourth, but we will get to that in a moment) state title in four years.

They won the regional championship over the weekend, cruising over Thermopolis 77-36 Thursday before beating Torrington 59-25 Saturday.

Along with taking the championship, senior point guard Joslin Igo reached 559 career assists in the game against Torrington, beating the state record.

“I’m pretty excited,” Igo said. “It was awesome to do it in this game, but it’s a team effort. There were so many girls to finish shots throughout the game. But really, I think people will look at that and remember the dominating teams we’ve had the past four years.”

And Igo isn’t wrong with her comment on Lady Cats’ domination of 3A for four years. They wore the regional crown in 2018, 2019 and 2020 as well as in 2021. They won the state trophy in 2018 and 2019. Then, in 2020, as they were prepared to do it again and were even at the Casper Events Center already, something unexpected happened. The state tournament was abruptly cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the government-ordered restrictions.

That robbed them of a four-peat of a state title, but that isn’t slowing them down this year. They cruised through the season undefeated and made a quick showing at regionals as to why they are the top-ranked team in the girls 3A.

Despite that, head coach Cody Helenbolt said the regional championship game against Torrington was a closer one than the final score indicates.

“Torrington played really well in the first half especially. We really had to dig deep for the win,” he said.

Helenbolt noted the Lady Cats were a bit off in the first half during the game against Torrington, not finishing layups and easy shots, but his charges really stepped up their game in the second half.

“Things don’t always go your way in basketball,” Helenbolt said. “It’s a frustrating sport for that reason but the best teams bounce back and adjust when things aren’t going well. So I was proud of our effort.”

Helenbolt said that his team played more man defense in the second half which helped propel them to the win.

Senior leader Allyson Fertig echoed her coach’s comments.

“I feel like we just started off slow, and we just weren’t being physical enough,” she said. “In the second half, we brought up the intensity and finished off on top. We moved the ball more and played more as a team in the second half.”

Lanie Bauersachs, who came off the bench to score vital points in the fourth quarter, said that every player has a role on the team.

“I’m glad I could just be apart of something so big,” she said.

As the #1 seed in the East, Douglas will kick off the state tournament at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (March 10) in a game against #4 seed from the West, Mountain View, at Casper’s Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Events Center).

Helenbolt said that his team will watch footage on Mountain View and focus on winning that game first.

“We’ll have a game plan going into it,” he said, “and they’ll have a plan for us. At this point in the year, teams are going to know your tendencies and you’re going to know their tendencies.

“Anybody that’s still alive right now is a good basketball team, so we can’t really pick and choose any (teams).”

The Bracket

The winner of the Douglas/Mountain View game will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday (March 10) against the winner of the Lander Valley/Newcastle game at the Ford Wyoming Center. The loser plays the loser at 9 a.m. March 11 at Casper College.

The winner from the 6 p.m. Wednesday game will play in the championship at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center.