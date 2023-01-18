Now that the boys’ swimming and diving season has officially hit the midway point with just five weeks until the postseason, Douglas High School had two chances last week to set more personal bests and possibly add another state qualifier.

The Bearcats didn’t waste the opportunity. Their first meet of the week was at the Buffalo Triangular where some bests were achieved and a pair of state berths were captured.

The Bearcats added two state-bound athletes . . . on the diving board. Sophomore Sage Perry, new on the board this year, and senior team captain Mykah Turk have been inching closer to solidifying a state ticket and both made it happen on the same big day in Buffalo.

Perry stole the show by winning his first meet with a first-place score of 186.5 points. Turk secured his state bid on the board by placing second with a score of 171.35 as both Bearcats beat Buffalo’s top divers in action.

“These two push each other to be better. When one gets a new dive, they break it down for each other like only divers can. It’s been amazing to see them work together to get better,” DHS boys’ assistant coach and diving coach Stacy Wood said. “The reason I love coaching diving is the reaction of these boys when they finally nail a skill we’ve been working on … nothing beats it!”

In the pool, Douglas’ Malachy Lehnen captured third place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.62 seconds. The junior also took second in the 100 backstroke with a PR of 1:07.58 to inch closer to a qualifying time.

Bearcat Co-Captain Ian Harford nailed down a spectacular third-place showing in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:00.91, a full 10 seconds off his entry time. The standout junior also took home third place in the 100 backstroke where he cut another full second off his best time when he touched the wall in 1:08.34.

DHS’ James Byerly also grabbed a pair of top-eight finishes. The junior nabbed sixth place in the 100 freestyle where he was clocked at 1:07.73 and pulled eighth in the 50 freestyle at 28.95.

Newcomer Evan Ivester continues to make an impression in the water. The Bearcats newest pool shark dropped two seconds from his best time in the 50 freestyle where he posted a time of 33.89 and a whopping seven seconds in the 100 free where he touched the wall in a fantastic time of 1:22.78.

Sophomore Andrew Harmon continued his pattern of shaving time. He did it again by dropping another 2.5 seconds in his 100 backstroke where he was clocked at 1:43.56.

BROWN, TURK

HONORED at home

With more than three months of competitions, Douglas only has one home meet this season and it was Saturday at the Douglas Invite which included 4A Natrona County and a talented Newcastle squad.

With it being the first and last home meet of the season, athletes, coaches and fans recognized the team’s two seniors - Gregory Brown and Turk. Turk celebrated by placing in the top three on the diving board for the second time in three days when he took third with 146.5, while Brown led with leadership in his final home meet after four years of varsity.

“Gregory has been a rock on our team since he started four years ago. He’s kind to the younger guys, always jokes around with his teammates and always has a smile on his face,” Coach Wood said. “He has made consistent improvement each and every season and he’s always willing to swim wha we ask him to.”

The Bearcats made the most of their only chance to shine in the hometown water. They were second in the tri-meet with 111 points, just two shy of Newcastle at 113 and well ahead of NCHS at 64.

The Bearcats clawed their way to three first-place finishes. Perry was the first one by winning his second straight meet off the board with a score of 173.45.

Byerly captured top honors in the 100 backstroke where he was clocked at 1:33.30. He also helped the DHS 400 freestyle relay team run away with first place along when he joined Lehnen, Perry and Harford to win by 30 seconds after they were clocked at 5:14.30.

Perry and Turk helped make some waves off the board as well. They teamed up with Lehen and Harford in the 200 medley relay where they secured some valuable team points and captured second place with a time of 2:23.21.

Harford also showcased his stamina in front of the home crowd when he earned second place in the 400 freestyle where he was clocked at 5:34.15.

The Douglas quartet of Ivester, Byerly, Turk and Perry took second place in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:17.72.