Photo and information courtesy of Stephanie Melchor
A trio of Douglas Wrestling Club members went down to Denver for the Rocky Mountain National Monster Match Tournament last month and came home with some impressive hardware.
In early November, the trio of Greysen Seim (pictured above from left to right), Merrik Lehnen and Cole Williams returned home with some large trophies in their respective age and weight brackets.
Seim took first in the 7U (7 and Under), 50 lbs. bracket.
Lehnen took second in the 8U, 46 lbs. division at the National Monster Mash.
Williams took first in the 7U, 74 lbs. bracket and then upped his game even more to naile fifth in the 8U, 74 lbs. bracket.
