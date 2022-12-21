Bearcat wrestlers pin experience over wins at tough Gillette tournament

Gaining experience and welcoming challenges is the name of the game for every sport when starting a new season. For successful Douglas High School wrestling program, that is exactly what it needs in order to produce another banner season.

The Bearcats got all they could handle over the weekend in Gillette where getting a good lesson on the mat was more valuable than racking up wins. It was a big learning experience as they took on a field of more than a dozen bigger programs at the annual Pat Weede Memorial Tournament at Cam-Plex.

When the final mat was in the books, Douglas won one of its seven team matches. There were a few spectacular performances, while a bulk of the team will take the experience and build upon the lesson from one of its toughest events of the year.

The top three performances in the gold division were turned in by a trio of Bearcats with high expectations this year. Lane Ewing beat every opponent and went 7-0 for the weekend, while Lane Ewing posted a 6-1 mark and Blain Johnson went 5-2 to lead the pack.

Douglas’ lone tram victory of the Gillette trip came in the third round of action. DHS scored just enough pins to take down Rock Springs 43-36.

Ayden Underwood got the points rolling for DHS when he won by forfeit in the 182-pound weight class. Octaveas McGahan also walked away with a win in the 113 division as did Caeden Roberston in 126s.

Johnson held strong in the battle of 120s when he beat Lincoln Young by an 8-2 decision. Luke Ewing owned the mat minutes later when he scored an 11-0 major decision over Kayleb Farris.

The Bearcats got their first pin of the clash when Kash Lenzen held strong until beating Dawson Searle by fall at the 3:16 mark. Not to be outdone, DHS’ Dustin Ninn pinned Kyle Cahill at 2:37 to push the team score.

Lane Ewing kept his undefeated record intact when he pinned Josh Sain at the 3:17 mark, Lane Ewing is now a perfect 18-0 for the year.

Also competing for Douglas were Gabe Lopez, Devkyn Cowan, Andrew Shrader and Hunter McReynolds.

Sheridan 52, Douglas 27

It was a tough test against the Broncs. Douglas had its hands full in every match.

Lane Ewing held strong in one of his toughest outings of the young season when he beat Dane Steel by decision 3-2.

Lopez went the distance before beating Brandon Vela by fall at 3:34. McGahan never let up in his match where he beat Cody Inman by fall at 5:29.

Luke Ewing pinned Cole Riesen at 3:13 for the final points.

Butte (Mont.) 57, Douglas 16

Johnson chalked up a 13-0 major decision over Colter Espelin for the Bearcats’ first points. Lue Ewing followed with another pin when he took down Reid Whitlock at the 3:14 mark. Lane Ewing earned the final points by fall over Trey Hansen at 1:42.

In other action, Campbell County edged Douglas 37-30, Moorecroft beat the Bearcats 52-21, Natrona County beat DHS 55-21 and Powell took down the Converse County boys 48-27.