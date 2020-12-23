Cats Conquer All

The Douglas Bearcats trounced nearly all the competition in a series of weekend duals held in Gillette, losing only to Natrona County High School.

The Cats defeated Green River 58-21 and Gillette 62-18 on Dec. 18, while losing to Natrona 31-42. The next day, Douglas clobbered Rock Springs 60-24 and Powell 66-18, and narrowly defeated Thunder Basin 33-32.

“As a team I’m really pleased with how the kids did; they competed real well,” Head Coach Bob Bath said, who noted that all the competitors save for Powell were accomplished 4A teams.

“We had a lot of kids wrestle with heart this weekend,” he added.

In particular, the two competing seniors on the team – Nycholas Melchor and Kagen Lenzen – emerged undefeated.

Melchor, in the 113-pound class, achieved all his wins by pin, save for one or two forfeits, Bath said.

Lenzen, for his part, pulled off six pins during his weekend matches.

Bath also highlighted the performances of Rylan Wehr, Kale Matthews, TK Stinson, Kenia Bergquist and Keltan and Lane Ewing.

Freshman Luke Ewing also wrestled hard, Bath said, in his first time competing with the varsity squad.

In the heavier 285-pound class, junior Kyle Logar wrestled 5-1 in his matches, beating two wrestlers who were 4A placers last year, Bath said.

The Bearcats are next scheduled to wrestle in the Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament on Jan. 8 and 9.