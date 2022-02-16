As the state continues to get snow and cold weather, the Douglas Bearcats indoor track team has been performing their hardest over the season as they are a little less than a month away from state.

The Bearcats headed to Gillette the weekend of Jan. 22 for the Campbell County Invite.

They were one of 15 teams which attended the invite.

On the women’s side, sophomore Timea Ford placed 51 in the 55-meter dash and 12 in the high jump.

While the men’s senior John Werner placed 19 in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:33.11.

The Bearcats then headed to Laramie for the 307-invite on Jan. 29.

Freshman Desirae Lacovetto took first place in the 55-meter dash in a time of 7.63 and placed second in the high jump.

In the 200-meter race, Kayla Beaman placed fifth while Lucie Holt took sixth in the 800-meter.

Continuing on the road to state, the Bearcats headed back to Gillette to attend the Basin Nation invite on Feb. 4.

Once again, Lacovetto was one of the star athletes on the team, placing eighth in the 55-meter prelims. She then went on to place second in the finals.

Just this past weekend, the Bearcats and Lady Bearcats were one of 18 schools in attendance at the Mustang Invite in Casper.

Werner ended up placing 43 in the men’s 400-meter and 27 in the 800-meter.

Lacovetto took fourth in the high jump and the 200-meter as well as placing third in the 55-meter.

With only three meets before the state track meet, the Bearcats head back to Casper for another invite Feb. 18.