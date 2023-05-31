After dropping two of its first four games of the season, the Douglas Cats A 18U baseball team has completely flipped the script. They made that clear last week by winning their only home game before hitting the road to win the Gering Memorial Tournament to push the win streak to five in a row.

CATS 14,

WILDCATTERS 12

The week started with a thriller. The Converse County boys trailed through the middle stretch of the contest before seeing things tied at 10 before they pulled ahead late for a 14-12 thriller.

It was the best offensive game of the season for the Cats. They accounted for 17 of the 25 base hits in the game and never let up before rallying from behind to chalk up another victory.

The game was decided in the seventh inning where the Douglas batted the order and scored seven runs.

Boyson picked up the win on the mound for Douglas. Lenzen, Holler and Kejr all came in at relief to help cool off CBC.

The Cats drew first blood in the nine inning contest. Caeden Robertson slapped a one-out single to right field, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on an RBI single by Lane Kejr which made it 1-0 after one inning.

The Wildcatters tied the game in top of the second frame before the Cats reclaimed their lead. Kash Lenzen drew a one-out walk and later scored on a single to center by Tanner Johnson to make it a 2-1 ball game.

After two silent innings, CBC tied the game once again. Three walks loaded the bases and the visitors made it count as they used a fielders choice, another walk and an error to score four runs and take a 5-2 advantage before Boyson caught a fly ball in center field to end things.

Things got worse for the Cats before getting better. CBC scattered a pair of singles and a double in the top of the sixth inning push four more runs across home to take a 9-2 lead.

With three innings left, the Cats never panicked, answered the challenge with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning and did it all with two outs.

The rally started with a walk by Johnson and he soon scored on an error. Robertson reached the base on a miscue and that allowed Johnson to score and make it 9-3.

Brennan Sullivan and Kejr got on base via singles and Holler made the bag on an error to load the bases. Lehnan smacked a single to center field to score Holler and make it 9-5.

The rally was far from over as Kejr laced a single to right field and Holler got on by an error which allowed Robertson to score.

Hunter Anderson and Lenzen followed with back-to-back singles which allowed Sullivan, Lenzen and Lehen to score and tie the game 9-9.

CBC went up 10-9 before the Cats made their winning run. Sullivan crushed a lead-off double to center field to start the comeback. The later were soon loaded when Lenzen and Lehnen drew walks.

Boyson hit an infield single to score Cameryn Spence and tied the score at 10-10. Robertson followed with another single to score Lenzen and give the team the lead for good at 11-10.

Douglas wasn’t finished. Kejr ripped a single to left field and with an error, Boyson and Anderson scored to make it 14-10.

TOURNEY CHAMPS

Douglas took that momentum to Nebraska over the weekend and used it to score a combined 38 runs enroute to winning three games and the championship.

The Cats faced Gordon/Rushville in the opening round of the tournament. They scored all their runs in the first three innings in a lopsided 16-1 victory.

Boyson, who advanced on a dropped third strike, scored the first run in the first inning on a hit by Kejr to make it 1-0. Douglas pitcher Luis Lepe struck out two of the first three batters he faced to protect the slim lead.

The game was never the same after the second inning where the first three Cats loaded the bases on walks. Five ore batters went on to walk, while Sullivan ripped a triple, Kejr doubled to left and Holler Spence singled which resulted in 14 runs and a lopsided win.

Douglas faced a stiffer challenge in the second game against the host team. The game was knotted at 8-8 in the seventh inning when the Cats rallied for five runs to take a 13-8 victory.

A lead-off single by Boyson allowed Douglas to lead first when he scored on a double by Robertson made it 1-0.

Douglas build a 5-1 lead before Gering slowly chipped away and eventually took an 8-6 advantage. That setup the exciting finish.

Three of the first four Cats walked to start the seventh inning and load the bases. Boyson scored on a wild pitch before Lepe singled to center to score Holler and give the Cats a 10-8 lead.

Douglas won the tournament on May 28 against Chardon Post #12. The group trailed early but led late in a 9-2 championship win.

The Cats took the lead for good in the third inning when Holler and Sullivan knocked in runs to kickstart the rally.

A three-run fifth inning put Douglas up for good. Spence and Lepe had RBIs that extended the lead to 7-2 with two innings to go.