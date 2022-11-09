Semifinal defeat brings season to an end

With a state championship on the line, the resilient Douglas High School football team welcomed the Star Valley Braves to their home turf with open arms Friday night.

In typical fashion, the Bearcats were in the game with a win on their agenda following kick off, which was exemplified as senior standout Luke Skeen was the first to find his feet in the end zone with 9:15 still left to play in the first quarter. But, the group anticipated a loss was near as they approached the fourth quarter, ultimately making the best of their last game as smiles and hugs were shared in between the last plays of the night.

DHS ends the year at 8-2 overall and 5-0 in 3A East Conference play. They fell to the Star Valley Braves 27-48.

“This was a great season. This was a great group of young men to work with and I really appreciate their effort. I felt like they improved every week, and that showed what a willingness they had to become a really good football team,” head coach Jay Rhoades said. “They did a great job in film study and worked hard in practice to be better each week.”

It was a game to remember for the senior class. Following Skeen’s score, senior Jackson Hughes contributed two touchdowns and three extra points, and senior Brock Pyle found the end zone once more in the fourth thanks to a trick play to bring the home score to 27.

It was the final game for Skeen, Hughes, Pyle, Christian Johnson, TK Stinson, Mykah Turk, Jackson Hajba, Edger Sosa, Karson Ewing, Dustin Nunn and Alex Virtue.

“This was a really great group of seniors,” Rhoades said. “I think what impressed me and the other coaches the most was to see this group grow as leaders. They will definitely leave some holes to fill, but that is what is so rewarding about coaching high school football. It is watching the next group mature physically and mentally and become leaders and great football players for our program.”

Hughes added that his career as a Bearcat has been “amazing.”

“I couldn’t have asked for a better team,” he said.

Many of the senior players heavily contributed to the tackle count of the night. Johnson with 6, Hughes with 25.5, Stinson with 12, Ewing with 11, Virtue with 8, Hajba with 3, Pyle with 12.5 and Turk with 3.5.

As the fourth quarter commenced at 14-41, the group of young men were aware of their odds.

“In the fourth quarter, I think everybody knew that we were not going to be able to overcome that big deficit, so the players just went out and started having fun playing football,” Rhoades said. “For some of them it will be the last time they get to put on the pads and play this great game, and it was really awesome to watch them finish the way they did. We even ended the year by scoring on a trick play that Coach Hodgs had worked on all season, and other than winning the game that was the perfect ending for this season.”

“I had came to terms with it in the third quarter but I still was very upset that I would no longer get to play with my friends,” Hughes said.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Rhoades took a moment to praise the surrounding community for their support throughout the memorable season.

“It is really awesome to be a part of the Douglas community and I really appreciate all the support our football program gets from the businesses that are on the discount cards and from all the people who buy them,” Rhoades detailed. “I appreciate the support we get from our school administration and school board. There is a real commitment to making all of our activity programs special for our students and I feel very fortunate to be able to teach and coach in Douglas.”