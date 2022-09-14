Cats dominate relays to lift team to dual victory

The Douglas High School girls went scoreless on the diving board Sept. 8, but the thin ranks of the Lady Bearcats scored big points where needed, using their talents to take care of Rawlins 140-111 in a rare home dual.

With no eligible divers on the Douglas side, the Outlaws took all the points in diving. So Douglas put its focus where it mattered. They went on to nab the three biggest points in the pool by winning all three relay events as well as third place in those races to pull off the home victory.

Freshman Jazzmynn Cannon, who has not competed since seventh grade but is feeling good about her progress, was one of many DHS swimmers to make waves for the team. The newcomer was tested when events were moved which forced her to compete in the 200-meter relay and 200 freestyle in consecutive races.

“The relays got changed, and I ended up having to swim back-to-back events. This is my first time doing that,” Cannon admitted. “Honestly, it hurt. What I took from that was probably that I should work on my stamina.”

The 200 medley relay team of Hope Capelle, Hailey Richards, Payton Yost and Hayden Lythgoe flirted with history. The quartet took first place with a time of 2 minutes, 16.49 seconds which was one second shy of the pool record.

The foursome of Madison Renstrom, Meadow Winslow, Jenelle Zimmerman and Cannon took third in the same race at 3:03.17.

The Bearcats scored another 13 points in the 200 freestyle relay. Yost, Dani Showmake, Izabelle Zimmerman and Capelle had a first-place time of 1:59.90. DHS also took third when Paige Lohrer, Jenelle Zimmerman, Riley Cook and Renstrom touched the wall at 2:32.68.

In the final relay, Hayden Lythgoe, Hailey Richards, Izabelle Zimmerman and Showmake were the best as they stopped they beat Rawlins by 18 seconds to win with a 4:48.15. The DHS quartet of Jenelle Zimmerman, Lohrer, Cook and Winslow were third at 5:55.67.

“It was a fun win at home. We’d also like to give a shout-out to Bearcat cross country and the DHS choir for coming out to support the swimmers today. It made the girls’ night to have you there,” DHS head coach Stacy Wood said.

“We added some new qualifying times from Hope Capelle, Hayden Lythgoe and Izabelle Zimmerman in the 400 freestyle, added a qualifying time for Dani Shoemake in the 50 freestyle and one for Payton Yost in the 200 IM. Today marked Payton nabbing qualifying times in every event,” the coach noted.

Yost was dominate in the 200 individual medley when she beat Rawlins by 19 seconds to win the event with a time of 2:45.23. Izabelle Zimmerman captured third at 3:04.89, just a blink behind Rawlins’ Maddy Mokert at 3:04.82.

The Lady Bearcats scored big in the 50 freestyle where Capelle was first overall after she was clocked at 29.42 seconds. Lythgoe was third at 30.69, just ahead of Showmake at 31.00 and Lohrer at 38.58.

Douglas also took the top two places in the 100 butterfly. Yost was tops at 1:21.15, and Jenelle Zimmerman was second at 1:32.10.

Capelle was big in the 200 freestyle where she was first with a time of 5:17.34, just ahead of Lythgoe at 5:26.25 and Izabelle Zimmerman at 5:37.03.