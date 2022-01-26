Bison, Bobcats fall to ‘absolute competitors’ no matter what

It hasn’t mattered if their opponents have been 1A or 4A, the Bearcat basketball squad just keeps winning. They kept that trend up with a pair of big wins over conference foes Buffalo and Thermopolis this past weekend.

Buffalo fell fairly easily 72-44 to the top-ranked Cats, but Thermopolis used its homecourt advantage to put up a tough fight before falling for certain in the fourth quarter.

Up Next:

The Bearcats get a bit of a break next week with a one-game home stand against Newcastle (4-7, 1-1 3A Northeast). Tipoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Douglas 72, Buffalo 44

The No. 1-ranked Bearcats welcomed the No. 3 Bison to town on Friday to kick off conference action. Douglas came out victorious in a game played on skates, 72-44.

Douglas opened in an 0-2 hole after sending the Bison to the charity stripe on the first possession. Good vision and hustle from junior Jackson Hughes saw him rack up putback buckets and assists to sophomore Levi Curtis, who hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Cats an early offensive spark. The Bison saw their misses bounce right back in their arms on the other end of the court, though, and kept it close on putback buckets. The Cats held a narrow four-point lead after one.

The Douglas offense went cold in the second, with Hughes nabbing the only field goals for the Cats in the first five minutes of the quarter. The teams battled down low, trading blows and free throws. Struggles from the line for Douglas let Buffalo take the lead back with a little over 4 minutes to play in the half. The game tied or the lead changed five times in those final 4 minutes, with a clutch 3-pointer from senior Kyle Igo ending a multi-minute scoring drought for Douglas. A pair of free throws from sophomore Nate Halquist gave the Cats the lead back as time ran out in the period. It was a big boost to one of Igo’s best games of the season.

“We have battled with Buffalo a lot over the years,” Igo, who tied his season-high with 7 points, said, “so my mindset was that I was going to play my hardest and play my best, because a win over Buffalo always feels really great.”

Everything changed in the second half for the Cats after a “pretty good butt chewing” from coach Chase Plumb in the locker room. Shots started falling from everywhere and the Bison struggled to maintain possession of the basketball. Buffalo turned the ball over seven times in the face of the Cats full-court press and made just one field goal in the third period. The Cats poured in 17 points in the frame. Six Bearcats scored in the third quarter, and the Cats coasted to victory in the fourth, widening the scoring margin all the while and showing a big gap between No. 1 and No. 3 in the rankings.

“That second half was probably our best half of basketball as far as offense, defense and making big plays when we need to be goes,” Plumb said. “We’ve got to find a way to be consistent with that.”

Curtis led the way for the Cats with 15 points. Halquist and Hughes each had 13 points in the win, with Hughes adding seven rebounds.

Douglas 55, Thermopolis 42

Douglas followed up Friday’s win with the long road trip to Thermopolis to face the Bobcats. It was another bruiser, but the Bearcats came out on top, 55-42

Both teams struggled early on offense, with Thermopolis coming out in a punishing 2-3 zone that Douglas struggled to penetrate. Halquist got the first 11 points for the Cats, including three straight triples, but Thermopolis handled the Douglas pressure well and hung right with the Cats by getting to the free throw line. Douglas held a 13-11 lead after the first quarter.

Curtis and senior Cam Spence hit a few shots for the Cats to open the second period and build a seven-point lead, but the Thermopolis defense clamped down hard and the shots quit falling for the Douglas boys. A rare goaltending call against Hughes brought Thermopolis within two and the teams stayed close the rest of the period, with Douglas going into the halftime break up 28-25.

The Bearcats came out of the locker room on a mission, methodically working the ball around the court and looking for open shots while taking plenty of time off the clock. Big defensive plays by Hughes and senior Vann Underwood helped spark the Bearcats and grow the lead to six at the quarter break.

“The big advantage we have is our depth and the fact that our entire varsity team comes in and contributes,” Igo said. “We have a team full of absolute competitors who give 110% no matter the score or situation.”

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the strategy really paid off, with Spence finding a rhythm on defense and getting out on the break to finish deep passes from Hughes. Hughes showed off his athleticism as the last man back on the Cats full-court press, tipping away would-be press-breaking passes at the last second and tracking down the loose balls. He had three steals in the final period to help the Cats to a lead that got as high as 14 points.

Halquist and Spence led the offensive charge for Douglas, racking up 14 points apiece, while Curtis finished the afternoon with 10.

“It’s been an amazing year so far and this team trusts each other so much,” Igo said. “We have great coaches and a great team. It’s a special year for sure.”

Stat of the weekend: 10

Bringing energy out of the locker room is always a challenge, but the “butt-chewings” from Plumb must have done their job this weekend, as the Cats allowed just 10 third-quarter points total in the two contests.

Top performers

Cam Spence: 12.5 points, 5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals

Nate Halquist: 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals

Jackson Hughes: 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.5 steals