The boys Bearcat soccer team finish with a record-breaking season, three finishing their high school careers and more stepping into the limelight, according to coach Clay Ewing.

The Cats had an impressive season. They were able to shut out eight teams, finish with a record of 12-7 and break several individual records, including some from Craig Thiel (22 goals saved in a game), Lane Ewing (10 season assists and 14 career assists), and Jackson Hughes (26 season goals and 45 career goals).

“These records do not happen alone. The entire team worked at getting better all season,” the coach noted. “The Cats finished the season with 26 players. Each player contributed to helping with the success of the team and individuals.”

He said the JV also had a great season, losing four of their 11 games.

“There are many players from the JV squad that will make an immediate impact on next year’s varsity team” Ewing said.

Only three seniors – Jaxon Moore, Mason Miller and Craig Thiel – filled this year’s roster so the bulk of the team will carry over.

“These three were part of the start of our middle school program back when they were in seventh grade,” said Ewing, who was their coach back then as well. “They’ve made an impact on the program and their shoes will be hard to fill.”

The Cats made their fifth-ever appearance at the state tournament, he noted. While at the state coaches from around the state meet to select all conference and all state. The Douglas Bearcats had a great representation starting with honorable mention all-conference Trey Rinn, a sophomore, and Mason Miller, a senior.

Making the All-Conference team are seniors Jaxon Moore and Craig Thiel, juniors Lane Ewing and Jackson Hughes and sophomore Luke Ewing.

Thiel, Lane and Luke Ewing, and Hughes also received All-State honors.

“The Cats will return with a talented roster next season,” the coach predicted.