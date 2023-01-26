About halfway through the season, the Lady Cats are starting to look more and more like they are in championship form. Big-time takedowns of their quadrant foes last weekend showed what this team can do when everything is clicking and demonstrated why this squad has been at the top of all the polls all season long.

Douglas 55, Rawlins 11

Home court advantage in Douglas is extra sweet. With the pep band rocking and the cheer squad hyping up the crowd, the Lady Cats could hardly do anything wrong in Friday’s 55-11 rout of Rawlins.

Douglas made it a challenge for the Lady Outlaws to even make it across halfcourt after the opening tip. The Lady Cats forced 16 turnovers in the opening period with their high pressure defense. They turned those extra opportunities into points with video game-like regularity: Douglas scored 25 points in the first frame on a whopping 63% shooting. As many Douglas players (5) scored in the first 8 minutes as Outlaw shots went up.

Molly Parker splashed a triple to open the second period, cementing the fact that the rhythm the Lady Cats (13-1) were in would not be broken. Coach Cody Helenbolt started going to his bench in the frame, letting Bailey Wright run the show while Lauren Olsen and Brooke Wright sat on the pine. It was an opportunity to get quality minutes for the bench, and Bailey, Kailey Porter, Leticia DeGracia, Jaden Meyer, and Jill Fertig hardly slowed the relentless pace established in the first quarter. That crew rattled off six points in the final minutes of the half and set up a running clock for the remainder of the game with a 42-3 halftime lead.

After starting on the Cats championship squad last season, DeGracia has been moved to a bench role. Though it hasn’t been the easiest transition, she’s been using her experience to take charge with the second unit.

“It was really hard at first,” DeGracia said of her reduced minutes. “I’m just happy to lead my younger teammates since they are the future of this program… It’s usually easy to point out the underclassmen, but they have grown a lot this year and I’m excited to see what they do with their new experiences next year.”

The Lady Cats offense cooled only slightly in the second half as the clock did not stop. Douglas turned down the pressure on defense by a couple of notches and focused on their inside-out post offense, working to get Parker and Fertig involved on the block. Rawlins (2-11, 0-2 3A Southeast) managed to score eight points in the last quarters, but Douglas was clearly in total control. The Lady Cats capped the game with a free throw by Andrea Lepe in what may have been their best overall performance of the season. Olsen led the way with 13 points and five steals. Meyer added 12 points and four steals.

“We have really come together and figured out how one another plays much more than at the beginning of the season,” DeGracia said, “but we haven’t reached our fullest potential yet.”

Douglas 73, Torrington 27

Before this weekend started, Helenbolt challenged his squad to work on their drive-and-kick game to set up the Douglas shooters for open 3-pointers. The Lady Cats heeded the call and rained in deep ball after deep ball in a 73-27 win over Torrington on Saturday.

Brooke Wright’s deep triple to start Saturday’s matchup set off a recurring chain of events: make after make from the arc. Douglas hasn’t shied away from the deep ball this season – coming into the weekend they heaved up around 14 3-pointers per game – but the conversion rate from the arc hasn’t accompanied the shot volume. On the season, the Lady Cats have shot just 21.6% from deep, the fourth-worst mark in 3A.

Perhaps it was the taller teams or more physical games that bumped them out of their rhythm on their 3-point tries. Whatever the cause, it clearly wasn’t present against Torrington (7-2, 0-2 3A Southeast) in the first half. A trio of triples in the opening period helped Douglas get out to a 27-9 lead.

The Lady Cats worked more inside in the second, aided by a chain of four straight Torrington turnovers that led to fast break buckets inside. Douglas went back outside toward the end of the period, splashing three straight triples, including two from Bailey Wright. The Lady Cats hit 50% of their triple in the half.

“We were able to get so many open looks by having a fast ball movement and by driving then kicking back out for the shot,” Meyer said.

The Lady Blazers found more of a rhythm in the second half, keeping pace with Douglas’s scoring effort early, but never making any meaningful dents in the lead. The Lady Cat defense clamped down again after that early burst, allowing just two Torrington points in the last 12 or so minutes of the game. DeGracia went to work on the offensive glass to help push the Douglas lead to 38 by end of the third, triggering a running clock for the final quarter.

“She does little things like run the floor really, really hard, which makes the defense have to get back and opens up lanes for other people,” Helenbolt said. “Defensively, she gets a lot of deflections. That doesn’t always lead to numbers for her, but she does little things that help us be successful.”

Olsen led the way for Douglas with 23 points and three steals. Bailey Wright added 17 points, 7 boards, and three steals in the effort.

Douglas returns to conference play with a road trip to Wheatland to face the Lady Bulldogs (14-2, 2-0 3A Southeast) in a 5:30 p.m. game on Friday. They’ll follow that with a short drive to Glenrock to face the Lady Herd (4-4, 0-3 3A Northeast) on Saturday. Tipoff is at 2 p.m.