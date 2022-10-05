September was a record kind of month for the Douglas High School swimming and diving team as it chalked up personal bests on a weekly basis. The Bearcats wasted no time making sure October started off with a bang as they ended a busy three days of competition by breaking a 24-year-old record on Oct. 1.

The week started Sept. 29 with several solid performances in Cheyenne. However, the weekend in local waters is where the Bearcats made a huge splash at their five-team meet.

The record performance was notched in the first race of the day. Douglas’ Hayden Lythgoe, Hope Capelle, Payton Yost and Hailey Richards won the 200-meter medley relay by half a second when they touched the wall in 2 minutes, 13.23 seconds, which beat Powell at 2:13.74.

Not only did they win the race by a blink of the eye, it was in stunning record fashion. The quartet broke a pool record that stood for more than two decades.

“These ladies destroyed their best time in the 200 medley relay by a full three seconds. That time was good enough to out touch Powell’s relay today for first place and snap the Douglas High School pool record by two full seconds,” DHS head coach Stacy Wood said.

The record, previously held by Buffalo High School since 1998, now belongs to Lythgoe (backstroke), Capelle (breaststroke), Payton Yost (butterfly) and Hailey Richards (freestyle).

“Our team shirts this year are 90’s theme because this group of DHS swimmers has been the first to even come close to the record breaking 90’s teams, and this becomes the third record from that era they’ve been able to break,” Wood said. “Don’t call it a comeback, we’ve been here for years.”

The Bearcats also edged Powell in the 200 freestyle relay to capture first place by less than a second once again. The foursome of Dani Shoemake, Lythgoe, Yost and Capelle stopped the clock with a first-place time of 2:00.01, a fraction ahead of Powell at 2:00.65.

Yost also made a splash on her own. She won the 100 butterfly by more than three seconds with a winning time of 1:13.58. She also scored second in the 100 breaststroke at 1:22.49.

The Bearcats also landed two top-five finishes in the 50 freestyle. Capelle earned second place at 30.35 seconds, just ahead of Lythgoe in third at 30.84.

Richards made some waves in the 100 backstroke where she nailed down second place in 1:17.46.

Swimmers hold fundraiser for local family

The families and swimmers from Douglas, Cheyenne East, Powell, Buffalo and Powell did more than score good times in the water. They also joined forced to raise money for a Douglas family that recently lost their daughter to cancer.

“We held a Chuck-A-Duck fundraiser and sold Paint-a-Pumpkin kits ... all donated and created by our amazing Booster Club,” Wood said. “The generosity of our local community was amazing, what’s more, the generosity of the Wyoming high school swimming community was astounding. Athletes donated, parents donated and even whole teams made a donation”

All six Chuck-A-Duck winners donated their prize money back into the pot.

“Thanks to your generosity, the DHS girls swim team will be donating $1,800 to the Grenameyer family. Thank you, thank you for supporting this family today,” Wood said.