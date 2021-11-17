Olsen, Collins net All-State, All-Conference

Bump. Set. Spike. The Lady Cats volleyball squad defied expectations this season by earning a trip to the state tournament, and along the way put together an outstanding season. Here’s a breakdown of the stat leaders for the Lady Cats.
All statistics courtesy of MaxPreps.
All-State
● Allison Olsen, senior (first All-State award)
“Allie was a huge piece of our success this year,” said coach Kassidy Johnson. “She was a strong threat at the net as well as in her defense...Her All-Conference and All-State awards were absolutely earned. She was another great leader for our team and we will miss her versatility and strong arm swing.”
All-Conference
● Chloe Collins, senior (second All-Conference award)
“Chloe is one of the best liberos on our side,” Johnson said. “We were lucky to have a talented player like her to make up the bulk of our defense . . . Her All-Conference award was very well deserved but an All-Conference award doesn’t quite scratch the surface of what she did for our team this year.”
Lady Cats statistical leaders
Attacks
● Allison Olsen, senior — 263 kills on 730 attempts, 104 errors, .218 H%
● Paige Reese, junior — 201 kills on 674 attempts, 148 errors, .079 H%
● Grayci Dahl, senior — 172 kills on 507 attempts, 116 errors, .110 H%
● Leticia DeGracia, junior — 161 kills on 447 attempts, 71 errors, .201 H%
● Taylor Maxwell, sophomore — 121 kills on 331 attempts, 81 errors, .121 H%
Serves
● Chloe Collins, senior — 57 aces on 374 attempts, 23 errors, .939 S%
● Grayci Dahl — 49 aces on 316 attempts, 75 errors, .763 S%
● Allison Olsen — 46 aces on 405 attempts, 26 errors, .936 S%
● Leticia DeGracia — 39 aces on 242 attempts, 42 errors, .826 S%
● Nevaeh Spilski, senior — 19 aces on 204 attempts, 22 errors, .892 S%
Digs and Assists
● Lauren Olsen, freshman — 504 assists, 218 digs, 63 dig errors
● Chloe Collins — 605 digs, 123 dig errors, 27 assists
● Allison Olsen — 414 digs, 97 dig errors
● Emily Smith, senior — 196 digs, 58 dig errors, 184 assists
● Paige Reese — 137 digs, 43 dig errors
Blocks
● Leticia DeGracia — 106 blocks (70 solo), 57 block errors
● Taylor Maxwell — 91 blocks (51 solo), 47 block errors
● Grayci Dahl — 56 blocks (28 solo), 28 block errors
● Lauren Olsen — 34 blocks (24 solo), 11 block errors
● Paige Reese — 26 blocks (14 solo), 11 block errors
Volleyball statistical definitions
Attack: any time the ball is sent to the opponent’s side of the court after a serve
Kill: Awarded when a ball sent to opponent’s side is unreturnable as a direct result of an attack
Dig: When a player successfully receives an attacked ball and plays it to a teammate or to the opponent’s side of the court
Block: When a defender deflects an attacked ball back at the opponent leading directly to a point
Ace: When a serve leads directly to a point, either because it is unreturnable or forces an opponent to commit an error
Assist: When a player passes or sets a ball leading to a kill
Error: Any attempt to perform an attack, dig, serve, service return, or block which leads to a point for the opposition, often in the form of violations such as a double hit or hitting a ball into the net
Hitting percentage (H%): The number of kills minus the number of attack errors, divided by the total number of attack attempts. Similar to a batting average, this shows how effective a player is on offense. A hitting percentage above .200 would place a player in the top 25% of attackers in 3A
Serve percentage (S%): The number of service errors minus the number of service attempts divided by the total number of attempts. This metric shows the effectiveness of a player’s serve. A serve percentage greater than .900 would place servers in the upper echelon of players in 3A
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.