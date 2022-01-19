The Lady Cats just keep winning – going 2-0 in their final weekend before conference play begins this week – but the real show stopper was a freshman who even shocked her coach and nearly broke a single-game scoring record in the process.

Douglas 76, Burns 44

Lauren Olsen seems comfortable in The Chute.

The Douglas freshman opened her varsity career in Burns in style, carving up her opponents at the Burns Winter Classic to the tune of nearly 100 points in her first contests for the Lady Cats. In her return to The Chute on Friday night, she showed off that comfort again, nearly matching Allyson Fertig’s school single-game scoring record in a 76-44 drubbing of the Lady Broncs.

Olsen kicked off the game in style on a 3-pointer assisted by her sister Allison and followed that up with steals and trips to the foul line, getting into an early rhythm. Douglas (11-1) went inside relentlessly against the Lady Broncs (4-10), drawing fouls and reaching the bonus five and a half minutes into the game. Lauren drove the offense and defense in the opening period, racking up 12 points and two steals in the quarter and leading Douglas to a 28-12 first-quarter lead. Olsen finished the game with a team-leading 38 points, four points shy of the record set by Fertig.

“I was a little speechless after that one,” said coach Cody Helenbolt. “I knew she had a good game, but when I looked at the score book I had no clue how good it was. That’s kind of what happens with really good scorers, they can sneak up on you.”

The total snuck up on Olsen as well, who had no idea the total she racked up. Olsen, for her part, was quick to credit the efforts of the whole squad on the other end of the court.

“As a team, we succeeded defensively,” Olsen said, “which always leads to great offense altogether.”

Senior Chloe Collins and junior Brooke Wright got things going for Douglas in the second half, racking up a few quick points as the Lady Cats expanded their lead. Fouls soon became a factor for Douglas though, with Burns getting into the double-bonus in the third quarter. It’s been a recurring trend for the Lady Cats that has led to the bench getting increased minutes in varsity contests and some tricky game planning for Helenbolt.

“It’s something we need to clean up a little bit,” he said. “It doesn’t hurt us that bad because we have solid depth… But it’s probably happened too many times this year for our team.”

Still, the Douglas subs were able to keep the pressure up until the starters could return, and the Lady Cats rode out a solid victory. Lauren Olsen led the way with 38 points and seven steals, while Allison Olsen had 17 points and eight rebounds.

Douglas 51, Torrington 42

A tall Blazers squad wasn’t quite tall enough to quash a scrappy effort from the Lady Cats on their home court, and Douglas came away with their third straight victory, notching a 51-42 win against Torrington.

Lauren Olsen got the action going for Douglas right from the opening tip and rattled off seven straight points for the Cats, fending off a Torrington team that collected offensive rebound after offensive rebound in the opening frame, using their height to cause havoc on the blocks. Douglas ended the first period with a narrow 10-9 lead, struggling to convert from the field.

Solid free throw shooting by the Olsen sisters in the second period extended the lead to seven, and a buzzer-beating heave by freshman Jaden Meyer off a stolen inbounds pass gave Douglas a ten-point cushion going into the halftime break, a huge momentum shift that turned the tide of the game in their favor.

Torrington (5-7) continued to force the Lady Cats to take tough shots while chipping away at the deficit coming out of the locker room, but a big-time answer from beyond the arc by Wright sparked a six-point run that put Douglas up by 10 going into the final frame. A 14-point final quarter evenly spread around between Wright and the Olsens secured a tough victory. Lauren Olsen led the way with 21 points for the Lady Cats, while Allison Olsen added 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

“I think that says a lot about the character of our team,” Helenbolt said. “This is really our first full year playing together. To be able to play through all that adversity against a really, really experienced team that has played together for years and years is a really good sign for us going forward.”

Helenbolt sees plenty of room for growth in a youthful team that is already dominating the season, something that conference opponents are unlikely to be happy about. For his part, Helenbolt likes where his team is at as they gear up for conference play.

“This part of the year determines where you’re going to be at the end,” he said. “Up until this point, I’m really happy with our progress and results, not only at the varsity level but all three levels. Our JV and our freshman team are both undefeated, so we’re getting a lot of valuable reps in every part of our program.”

The Lady Cats will get the chance to test their mettle this weekend in a critical string of conference games, starting with Friday night’s home matchup against Buffalo, a 5:30 p.m. tilt with the fifth-ranked Lady Bison (5-3). They’ll follow that up with a road trip to Thermopolis for an afternoon tilt against the Bobcats (3-7) on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m.

Stat of the weekend: 300

Lauren Olsen has been on fire from everywhere to start the season, and her 59-point weekend gives her an even 300 on the season, leading Class 3A.

Top performers

Lauren Olsen: 29.5 points, 4 steals

Allison Olsen: 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.5 steals

Brooke Wright: 4.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals