Weeks of wrestling are slowly leading up to the state tournament and the Douglas Bearcats continue to wrestle their way to the top.

The Bearcats headed to Casper for a dual against Natrona County this past Thursday.

“NC is the top ranked 4A team,” head coach Bob Bath said. “So, it was a good challenge for them.”

The varsity wrestlers won over Natrona County 40-37.

Keltan and Luke Ewing both won in their divisions, Luke beating Teagan Berdan in the 132-weight class while Keltan won against Dylan Brenton in the 138-weight division.

Kolby Parker beat Spencer Hansen in the 220-weight class while Kyle Logar won over Logan Bouissey in the 285-weight class.

The junior varsity Bearcats didn’t have the same luck as the varsity wrestlers, falling to Natrona County 36-30.

Despite the loss, wrestlers Andrew Grifford (138), Kenai Bergquist (182) and Gabe Lopez (182) all won in their respective weight classes, racking up a few points for the JV team.

Bath and the Bearcats then travelled to Rawlins for the Rawlins Invite.

“So, down in Rawlins, we saw a number of 3A teams, plus some out-of-state schools,” Bath said. “It was a good challenge for us.”

The Bearcats were one of 13 teams competing in the Rawlins Invite.

The Bearcats won the dual against Moffat County from Colorado, 40-36.

A few of the winners in their respective weight classes include Tanner Johnson (106), Luke Ewing (132), Keltan Ewing (152), Kael Matthews (182), TK Stinson (195), and Kyle Logar (285).

The Bearcats have had four of their top competitors out with injuries, according to parent Bridget Stinson. Blaine Johnson ended his season early with an elbow injury. Jayden Archuleta, Lane Ewing and Carter Archuleta have all been out with injuries as well.

Still, the Bearcats’ postseason outlook is positive.

Lane Ewing said, “With an injury like this you just have to accept it, make it a positive, move on, and get better.”

Jayden Archuleta, out with more than his fair share of injuries, said, “I just always try to fight back hard, recover, and do the best I can.”

Ewing, Archuleta, and Carter Archuleta said they all plan to be back for regionals.

With the season winding down, the Bearcats were headed to Gillette to take on the Camels Feb. 8 before travelling to Wheatland Thursday to take on the Bulldogs in their last meet of the regular season . Regionals will be in Newcastle Feb. 18, and State is on tap Feb. 25-26.