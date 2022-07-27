If there was an award for resilience, the Douglas Cats A Legion baseball team would be the proud owners of it. The boys refuse to go down without a fight and it was a fight to the finish against Torrington on the third day of the A Legion East District Tournament.

The Tigers led twice in the game, including the seventh which was suppose to be the final inning, but Douglas didn’t back down and rallied to force two extra innings. It gave the Cats another shot but they could not hold on as Torrington scored in the ninth inning to steal the win and deny the Converse County boys a chance to go to state.

The final game of the season for the Douglas was a thriller. The Tigers led immediately in the game before Douglas chopped away at the lead and finally tied things at 3-3. Torrington reclaimed the lead, 4-3, in the seventh and was just three outs from advancing to state.

The Cats didn’t give up. Instead, they used a one-out double to right center field by Alex Virtue to mount another rally. Ace Cathcart gave his team new life when he doubled down the left field line, easily scoring Virtue to tie the game at 4-4.

With Cathcart in scoring position, the Cats had a chance to make it a walk-off victory. Torrington denied that opportunity with back-to-back outs to leave Cathcart at second base and force extra innings.

Torrington went down easily in the eighth frame, but the Cats had another chance to grab the victory and a trip to the state tournament in Cody. Jacob Russell and Marcus Mongiello laced a pair of one-out singles.

The potential game-winning run was 90 feet away when Russell was sent to home plate. The standout slugger slid into home where he was not tagged, but the catcher landed on top of him and he was called out. The Tigers proceeded to get the third out and another chance at victory slipped away.

Torrington rode that momentum into the ninth inning. The squad used three singles, a double and an error to push two runs across and take a 6-4 lead.

A third time was not a charm as Douglas was unable to answer the call this time. The Cats were retired in order and the season was over.

Battle from start

Torrington struck first it he important game for both teams. The winner earned a trip to state and played against 30 minutes later for third place, while the loser was finished.

Both teams played like a lot was riding on the outcome. The Tigers got their first three batters of the base on boards via a single, double and a walk to jump out to a quick 2-0 lead.

Douglas didn’t answer i nthe bottom half of the inning. However, it did close the gap after that thanks to the stellar pitching by Cameryn Spence who struck out at least one batter in each of the next three innings and kept the Tigers scoreless during that time.

Spence’s presence on the mound kept Douglas in position to catch up. The group cut the deficit in half in the second inning when Spence blasted a solo home run to left field to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The Cats made a little more noise in the fourth inning. Russell crushed his second home run in as many weeks with a lead-off shot to left field which tied the game at 2-2.

One out later, Spence got on base courtesy of an error and scored again on a hit by Luis Lepe that gave Douglas its first lead at 3-2.

Torrington threatened to score in the fifth frame with runners at second and third base. However, a nice defensive grab by Lane Kejr ended the scoring chance.

The Tigers did not miss their opportunity in the sixth inning by scoring one run on two hits to tie the game at 3-3. They had a chance to score more, but Mongiello made a spectacular throw to Virtue at first base to end the rally.

Douglas went scoreless for two innings and that was just enough to allow Torrington to create a problem. The visitors use a one-out double to score one unearned run in the seventh frame to go ahead, 4-3, before the Cats manufactured their big rally to force two extra innings.

Final A Legion Standings

A Southeast

Team Overall Conf.

Cheyenne Hawks 30-16 9-3

Douglas Cats 26-24 6-6

Torrington Tigers 20-15 5-7

Wheatland Lobos 20-29 4-8

A Northeast

Sheridan Jets 25-19 6-2

Casper Drillers 34-13-1 6-2

Buffalo Bulls 4-37 0-8

A Northwest

Cody Cubs 30-19-1 6-2

Powell Pioneers 32-20-1 5-3

Lovell Mustangs 28-19 1-7

A Southwest

Riverton Raiders 18-17 7-1

Green River Kn. 20-25 5-3

Rawlins Gens. 0-21 0-8