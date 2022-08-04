The diamonds have never been brighter for one Converse County program. The 2022 Douglas Little League Majors baseball team etched its way into the history books over the weekend with a couple of incredible achievements that erased decades of attempts.

The biggest milestone for the Douglas Cats was placing at the Little League Majors (ages 11-12) state tournament for the first time since 1957, a stretch far older than any of the coaches on the this year’s team.

“It’s been a long time. That is a pretty neat accomplishment for this group of kids,” coach Dax McCarty said. “From all the research we’ve done, the only time Douglas has placed at this level was the first year of Little League here in 1957. That year, only four teams went to state and Douglas finished fourth out of four. Technically, Douglas placed that one year.”

That wasn’t the only huge achievement for this year’s talented bunch. Douglas also qualified for the state tournament in Gillette, for the first time since 2001, a drought that ended after 21 years of attempts.

“It says a lot about the hard work put in by these boys. We talked about goals after the regular season, and getting to state was pretty much what everyone wanted,” McCarty said. “They won a lot of games and ended up playing probably eight extra games by winning more games. It was pretty neat to see the boys come together like this and 12 all-star games “

The historic road started in early spring. Several of the boys who were not busy with other sports or activities played on a Douglas traveling baseball team. After that, the group was divided among four local teams for the regular summer season.

“All the kids were drafted for the Douglas summer teams so the talent is equal and they all played against each other,” McCarty explained.

Like all other cities, one All-Star team was created among all the hometown squads to represent Douglas in the playoffs. That’s when the Cats went to work and won three of their first four games to take second place at the first of three tournaments.

That was a tune up for the district tournament where Douglas unloaded on the competition. The boys beat Casper, Rawlins and Torrington to reach the championship.

The only bump in the road was losing to Gillette en route to capturing another second place.

“They were great. They were playing like they practice and it paid off,” McCarty said.

Those solid finishes set the tone for a historic week at the state tournament. The game that ended decades of struggles was against Rock Springs.

Douglas trailed 3-0 and would have had a hard time placing in the tournament with a loss. The Cats didn’t allow that to happen and clawed back through the innings.

Douglas trailed Rock Springs 3-0, 3-1, 5-3 and finally tied 6-6 with one inning to go. Krue Melchor smashed a double to start the rally. He advanced on a sacrifice bunt via Parker Geer and Melchor scored the walk-off victory on a fly ball by Tanner McCarty.

Douglas missed a shot at the finals by losing to champion Gillette again, but that defeat did not take away from everything the team accomplished in one action-packed month.

During the six decades of not reaching state or placing at the big tournament, Douglas has tried many times. The Cats didn’t complete in Little League for some of those years, while many boys for many years attempted to achieve what this year’s group did on one sunny afternoon in Campbell County.

“The greatest things I saw being able to coach these talented boys the last few weeks was watching them grow as baseball players,” McCarty said. “They worked hard, they improved, they eliminated mistakes and played every day as a team with a winning attitude. With seven of these boys back next year, the future is bright.

Meet the team

Players

Krue Melchor

Parker Geer

Tanner McCarty

Taylor Yates

Parker Gusse

Logan Gross

Amarri Williams

Jack Williamson

Dyllan Cope

Bentley Carter

Jack Berry

Sam Neugebaur

Thomas Oliver

Coaches - Dax McCarty, Nick Melchor, Sean Geer