In an aggressive first game, the Bearcats traveled out of state to Gering, Nebraska, to post a 3-2 season-opening victory Friday.

There were some unknowns going into the game, head coach Clay Ewing admitted – partly because the team was unfamiliar with Gering and partly because the team only had two practices, the first two, outside on a field thus far.

After the first two practices, the Cats had spring break. Then, the weather forced them to practice inside.

“So we went straight from the gym to the field,” Ewing said.

Along with their unconventional practices, they, like so many of their opponents, are coming back from a season lost due to COVID last year, and that, too, played a role in the uncertainty of this first game back.

For some juniors and seniors, it was only their second year dribbling hexagonal-patterned balls.

“That was huge going in,” Ewing explained. “(We thought) we’re just going to go in and get some looks. What we started with was a really good look, and we stuck with it pretty much the whole game. It’ll continue to evolve as the season goes on.”

Despite whatever uncertainties the team may have faced, it didn’t slow them down against Gering.

Ewing asserted that his team completely dominated the game, and the score didn’t reflect the match-up itself.

“The kids competed beyond our expectations,” he said. “They’re a competitive, aggressive bunch.”

He added that the very fast team relied on their speed, too.

The team voted on captains earlier this year and chose sophomore Lane Ewing, juniors Levi Stoneking, Craig Theel, Mason Miller and senior Devon Carr to lead them.

Coach Ewing commented that each captain either played the whole game or only sat out a minute or two.

“They stepped up as leaders and really did their job,” he said.

The coach didn’t want to single out any particular players from the Gering game, noting they all exceeded expectations.

“It’s not just one stand out player,” he said. “It’s a group effort. It’s amazing how well they play together for not having much time together on a field. They play their positions very well.”

Also, Ewing noted, he’s coached many of these players since second grade or middle school.

“I know them pretty well,” he said.