Wild weather and a weird week may have put a bit of a damper on the festivities at the Wyoming High School State Championship Track Meet last weekend, but that didn’t stop the Bearcats from giving it their all.

Times, heights, and distances suffered almost across the board as the track athletes gathered in Casper were rocked by the rain, but that didn’t stop senior Kaden Bauersachs from matching his season-best high jump and claiming the state title with an upward leap of 6 feet, 2 inches, adding a gold medal to his bronze in the 110-meter hurdles. Sophomore Trennan Pearson was close behind, nabbing a third-place finish with a jump of 6 feet.

Pearson and Bauersachs weren’t the only ones to nab a bronze. Senior Rylan Wehr snagged a pair of third-place medals in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

On the girls’ side, junior Leticia DeGracia led the way in the short sprints, finishing sixth in the 100-meter and eighth in the 200-meter. Sophomore Taylor Maxwell had a good performance in the discus throw, placing 10th in that event.

3A State Track Meet

100 meter: Boys – 3) Rylan Wehr, 11.27; Girls – 6) Leticia DeGracia, 13.14; 16) Sarah Welle, 14.28

200 meter: Boys – 3) Wehr, 22.90; Girls – 8) DeGracia, 27.86; 10) Welle, 27.76; 21) Jaden Meyer, 30.20

400 meter: Boys – 7) Wehr, 52.47

800 meter: Boys – 10) John-Paul Dammeyer, 2:05.02

1,600 meter: Boys – 14) Brodie Zwetzig, 4:59.07

3,200 meter: Boys – 16) Nolan Smith, 11:58.04

110/100-meter hurdles: Boys – 3) Kaden Bauersachs, 15.96; Girls – 17) Meyer, 19.59

300-meter hurdles: Boys – 15) Bauersachs, 45.86

4x100 relay: Boys – Girls – 7) Paige Reese, Welle, Molly Parker, Caitlin Rhamy, 54.24

4x800 relay: Boys – 7) Smith, Hesston Haskins, Tanner Johnson, Zwetzig, 9:02.70; Girls – 10) Anna Steinle, Brianna Hansel, Alexis Sines, Lucie Holt, 11:22.49

1,600 meter medley: Boys – 6) Brody Wagner, Ty Tompkins, Wehr, Dammeyer, 3:57.44

High jump: Boys – 1) Bauersachs, 6-02; 3) Trennan Pearson, 6-00; Girls – t-12) DeGracia 4-06; 15) Calie Dahl, 4-06

Pole vault: Boys – t-12) Jayden Archuleta, 11-00

Long jump: Boys – 8) J. Archuleta, 18-03.50

Triple jump: Girls – 10) Reese, 31-08.75

Shot put: Boys – 7) Tegen Seeds, 45-08; 8) Kyle Logar, 45-02.75; 11) Vann Underwood, 43-06.50; 12) Carter Archuleta, 42-11.25; Girls – 15) Taylor Maxwell, 29-00.25

Discus: Boys – 6) C. Archuleta, 129-01; 9) Seeds, 124-11; 11) Logar, 121-01; 16) Underwood, 79-11; Girls – 10) Maxwell, 99-00