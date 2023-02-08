Trennan Pearson and Brodie Zwetzig may be the most important pieces for Douglas as they become the runaway favorite to win the state title. Since Week 1, Pearson has been adding wrinkles to his game, improving as a passer and finding ways to put his length to use defensively. Zwetzig has swapped in and out of the starting five with Pearson, cleaning the glass and using his keen vision to set up his teammates out of the high post. Both have improved with every game.

The variable fifth men on a one-loss Cats squad, Zwetzig and Pearson have no animosity toward one another over whose name is announced before tipoff. But with Levi Curtis out against 2A Burns on Friday, the two started together for the first time this season and showed how few weaknesses the top team in 3A has in a 70-19 win over the Broncs.

Zwetzig opened things with an and-1 putback that he couldn’t fully convert. Pearson snagged the missed free throw and found a cutting Nate Halquist who took a foul and made both of his shots at the line, giving Douglas a 4-0 lead in the span of a few seconds. Halquist found Pearson for a picture-perfect triple a few possessions later, then again later in the period. Pearson wrapped up his first quarter effort with a big block and with Douglas up 17-4.

“I thought Trenann had his best game of the year, and it wasn’t just because he made some shots,” said coach Chase Plumb. “He was really good defensively. He was affecting the game without scoring.”

Zwetzig struck first for Douglas (16-1, 3-0 3A Southeast) in the second, collecting a pass from Jackson Hughes that had him looking like a pinball bumper as the ball bounced off his hands into Zwetzig’s shooting pocket. Zwetzig followed that by stealing the Broncs (5-13, 0-2 2A Southeast) inbounds pass and finding Halquist for an open 3-pointer out of his position in the high post working against the Burns zone. Trey Rinn went to work on the wing, pilfering passes and working inside as his outside shot rimmed out more often than usual. Burns doubled its scoring output from the first quarter but Douglas still flirted with a running clock by the end of the second as the Cats dominated from every position. Despite the big lead, the Cats made no changes to their approach.

“That’s what the focus was all week: Don’t let the fact that we’re playing a 2A school or team we already beat dictate the way you play basketball,” Plumb said. “We talked a lot about respecting the game of basketball and respecting the competition whether we’re playing Cheyenne East or Burns.”

Pearson and Zwetzig continued to work out of the break, notching a pair of blocks and a putback, respectively. Rinn found Hughes for an alley-oop layup, the first they’ve been able to connect on since they started attempting them a few games ago. Hughes went to work in the final period, racking up steals and points as Douglas coasted to the buzzer.

Neither Pearson nor Zwetzig led the team in scoring (that honor went to Rinn, who recorded 20 points), but the combined effort of the two (19 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks) with all of the little things that aren’t recorded in the stat sheet – the tipped passes, the 50-50 balls that squeak into another Cat’s hands – show this team has few weaknesses among its top players.

“Especially in the East, they wouldn’t just start for every team, they would be one of the best players on every team in my opinion, and their stat sheet would look much different,” Plumb said. “Trennan and Brodie are every bit as good as most of the kids in the conference. Their stats aren’t going to show it because they just do what the team needs. We’ve got a team full of those guys.”

This week, Torrington and Wheatland come to town for a big weekend of quadrant play. Tipoff against the Blazers (4-10, 0-2 3A Southeast) is at 7 p.m. on Friday. Saturday’s contest against the Bulldogs (5-14, 1-2 3A Southeast) has a rare late start, also tipping off at 7.

Stat of the week: 8

Eight Douglas players ticked the scoring column against Burns, the team’s second-highest total of the season, coming in second to … the last game the Cats played against Burns, when nine players scored.