The Douglas High School golf teams wrapped up their fall seasons at the State meet in Lander last weekend. The boys squad finished seventh in the 3A, and the three-person girls team landed in 11th.
The boys shot 369 on day one and 377 on day two for a 746, compared to first-place Riverton’s 633 and number two Worland’s 665. They barely beat out Star Valley (which also had a 746 combined but a 385 day two score) and Torrington, which finished in ninth with a 751 of the 15 teams.
Blaine Johnson and Hunter Stetter came in at 23rd and 24th for DHS with scores of 181 and 182, respectively. Johnson shot a 94 and 87, while Stetter hit a 90 and 92.
Levi Curtis landed in 29th after matching 95s on the two days for a 190 combined. Caidyn Spilski was 33rd with a 90 and 103 for a 193. rounding out the team, Christian Johnson was 56th with a 104 and 108 for a 212.
On the girls’ side, Ceara Moffatt led the team with a 113 and 122 for a 235 combined to finish 28th. Jessica Reid was 39th with a 138 and 136 for a 274.
Sydney Peasley finished 44th with a 144 and 154 in the two days and a 298 total.
As a team, the girls posted a 395 on day one and 421 on day two for an 807 total, placing them 11th.
Wheatland won the girls’ side with a 556.
