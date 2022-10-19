Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430... 431...432...433...436 AND 437... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING THURSDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 418. Fire weather zone 429. * WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph. Stronger west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking likely Thursday. * HUMIDITY...14 to 16 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to15 percent expected Thursday. * HAINES...4 to 5 * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&