The future of soccer in Douglas is bright and it was a small group of seven-year-olds who proved that Oct. 8-9 in Gillette.
Douglas won the Under-8 silver bracket championships of the huge annual Meyer Dana orthodontics Classic.
The event is one of the biggest soccer tournaments in Wyoming. It drew nearly 2,000 players and more than 140 youth soccer teams that played throughout Gillette.
There were five age divisions for both boys and girls that consumed the city. Games were held on 15 different fields at Bicentennial Park, Gillette College, Thunder Basin High School and Energy Capital Sports Complex.
Douglas’ winning team was led by coaches Wade Brennan and Casey Starks. The talented roster featured Reese Wilkinson, Kye Camino, Eason Brennan, Hunter Starks and Finleigh Ricks.
