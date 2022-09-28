The only way to be the best is by playing the best. That was the approach of the Douglas High School volleyball team over the week as it competed in the toughest non-playoff tournament is will see this year.

Loaded with the top-five ranked teams in 4A, there was nothing easy about the annual Casper Invite. It was the kind of test that the lessons were more important than the wins as the tournament brought the preseason to an official end.

“The Casper Invite is a great tournament because we see such high-level teams that really help make us better,” DHS head coach Kassidy Johnson said.

Douglas had the rare chance of taking on the best teams 4A has to offer. That challenge didn’t take long as DHS faced No. 2 Thunder Basin the second it stepped onto the courts where the Converse County girls fell short 25-13, 25-15 at the Ford Center.

The Bearcats used that as a tool to win the next two matches and end the first day on a postive note. They went the distance against Cheyenne South in a 19-25, 25-20, 15-8 victory, and hours later, they were back in action serving up a 25-17, 25-20 win against Evanston.

“We saw a lot of really talented teams this weekend, and I felt like our girls really held their own,” Johnson said.

The success on opening day sent Douglas into the gold bracket against all the 4A perennial powers. The first match could be the toughest the team sees all season when they came up short against Kelly Walsh, the top-ranked 4A team all year, 25-14, 25-9. KWHS went on to beat Natrona County for the championship.

The final match of the tough weekend was against Cheyenne East, another team that is always in the 4A state tournament. It was another learning experience for the smaller Bearcats in a 25-13, 25-21 loss in the finale.

Now, Douglas will put all its efforts into chasing a conference title. The team, which is 16-10 overall and 2-0 in league play, will get that quest started at home Thursday when it hosts Newcastle at 6 p.m.

“We had a lot of positive takeaways with still a good amount of areas to improve,” Johnson said. “It’s great to get that final tournament in before we start heavy into conference matches.