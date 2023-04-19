Douglas basketball standout Brooke Wright selected to Wyoming All-Star team, will face Montana in June

The last time Brooke Wright played a basketball game she walked away a state champion. The next game she plays, it will be as a Wyoming All-Star.

The Douglas High School multi-sport standout has not quite finished her prep hoops career. Wright, last week, was one of just 10 girls across the state selected to the Wyoming All-Star team that will take on Montana’s All-Stars in early summer.

“It feels amazing. Being selected for the team has been a goal of mine for a long time,” Wright admitted. “Being recognized as 1 of 10 and getting to represent Wyoming as well as Douglas is such a great honor. I am really looking forward to this experience and all that it will hold.”

Wright, who is currently helping DHS carve out a historic soccer season, was sensational in her final season on the hardwood. The senior led the state in assists with 122, finished with 105 rebounds and 92 steals while scoring 9 points a game.

Wright did all that while guiding the Bearcats as point guard to another state championship. DHS has won every title since 2018.

And now, for two challenging games, Wright will get the chance to play with talented All-Stars from across the Cowboy State with one common goal - sweep Montana.

“I’m super excited to play with girls from across the state. I have played with Kennedi Niemann before on various traveling teams and I’m excited to team up with her again,” Wright said. “I’m excited to get to learn more about my teammates and take away different thing from their type of play to impact mine.”

This will be the 47th annual boys’ series, while it will be the 26th for the girls. However, for the first time one of the games will have a new Wyoming location as it will be held at Gillette College.

The Wyoming games will be played at at the Pronghorn Center at Gillette College on Friday, June 9, and at Lockwood High School in Lockwood, Montana, on Saturday, June 19. The girls’ games will be at 5 p.m. and the boys’ games at 7 p.m.

In addition, the teams will be coached by the new Gillette College staff Liz Lewis (women’s) and Shawn Neary (men’s).

“I am super excited to play against Montana’s best players and learn from various things they do throughout the games. There is always something I can takeaway from someone else’s game that can make an impact and change on mine for the better,” Wright said. “I see this as a great opportunity and learning experience at the same time.”

THE SERIES

Montana swept the four games in the series in 2022. The Treasure State girls won 69-59 and 68-49. They’ve won 12 straight and lead the series 37-13. The Treasure State boys won 103-76 and 94-77. They’ve won 20 in a row and lead the boys’ series 65-27.