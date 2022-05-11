The clock is ticking, in some cases literally, for the Bearcats to qualify for state and a few more Douglas athletes on the fringe punched their ticket to Casper last weekend at a 10-team meet in Gillette.
Freshman Jaden Meyer led the ticket for the girls, earning a chance to compete at state in the 200-meter dash and 100-meter hurdles for her second and third qualifications this season to go along with a spot on the 4x100 team. Fellow freshman Sarah Welle eked out a spot at state in the 100-meter dash by two hundredths of a second to round out the new qualifiers.
On the boys side, senior Cam Spence’s mile time of 4:38.50 earned him a spot in that event at the state meet and was the third-fastest time run in the event in 3A this season and freshman Carter Archuleta’s discus toss of 137 feet earned him a third-place finish in Gillette and a spot on the roster headed to Casper in two weeks.
The Cats head to Newcastle this weekend for a two-day regional track meet. The festivities begin on Friday at 9:30 a.m.
Below are selected results from the top finishers through sixth place. For the full results, please visit douglas-budget.com
Camel Qualifier @ Gillette
100 meter: Boys – 6) Rylan Wehr, 11.42
200 meter: Girls – 6) Jaden Meyer, 27.16
400 meter: Boys – 1) Cam Spence, 51.11; 3) Wehr, 52.58
800 meter: Boys – 2) Spence, 2:00.28
1,600 meter: Boys – 2) Spence, 4:38.50
3,200 meter: Boys – 5) Nolan Smith, 11:11.98
110/100-meter hurdles: Boys – 2) Kaden Bauersachs, 15.91 Girls – 6) Meyer, 16.90
300-meter hurdles: Boys – 1) Keltan Ewing, 39.98
4x100 relay: Girls – 6) Paige Reese, Sarah Welle, Molly Parker, Meyer, 53.09
4x400 relay: Boys – 6) John-Paul Dammeyer, K. Bauersachs, Kadden Duran, Brodie Zwetzig, 3:47.45
High jump: Boys – 1) Pearson, 6-02; 3) K. Bauersachs, 6-00; Girls – 4) Leticia DeGracia, 4-08; 5) Calie Dahl, 4-08
Triple jump: Girls – 6) Reese, 31-06
Shot put: Boys – 6) Kyle Logar, 46-11
Discus: Boys – 3) Carter Archuleta, 137-00; 6) Tegen Seeds, 133-11
