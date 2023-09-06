With just two weeks left in the season, now is the time for big efforts and season-best results on the golf course. Douglas High School was not without its share of solid performances Aug. 31-Sept. 1 in Buffalo.

It was a day to remember for the girls’ team. The group aced a school record on the final day and one standout sank a hole-in-one on the first round to make it the best outing of the season.

The biggest swing of the trip came from junior Bailey Wright. The multi-sport star carded a hole-in-one at Buffalo Golf Club on hole #15 using an 8-iron for the ace from about 130 yards out.

“We’re really proud of her. Not everyone gets to experience something like that,” DHS head coach Chase Plumb said after the first round.

“The girls team is playing well. We’ll see what the final round brings.”

Oddly enough, it was the second hole-in-one by a Bearcat on the same course in five years. Former putter Ashley Kleemeyer hit an ace on hole #4 in 2018.

That final round was special for Plumb and his squad. They putted the third-best round of the tournament with a 271 and opened with a 287 which was enough to tie the scored record for a team total at 572.

That score allowed the DHS girls to finish third overall, just one stroke behind 4A Thunder Basin at 571 (287-284). 4A Sheridan won the tourney with a 510 (252-258).

As far as individual results, the Bearcats had three talents finish in the top four. Molly Parker was the tops this week for DHS after firing a 97 in the first round before cutting six strokes in the finale with a 91 to finish ninth overall with a 188.

Wright’s ace the first day was the calm before the storm. She inked a 103 that round and closed tied for the best Douglas round with a 90 for a 193 total and second place on the team.

Douglas’ Maddie Brace also had a big rally from day to day. The super sophomore opened with a 107 before dropping 17 strokes off that round with a 90 to close with a 197.

Cale Starkey finished just two swings behind her teammate when she penned rounds of 101 and 98 for a 199. DHS Macey Engle was next for her team at 211 (104-107).

Erika Cook of Lovell won the event with a two-day score of 142 (71-71).

On the boys’ side, a familiar standout was atop the Douglas leaderboard. Durc Penfield improved his game by six strokes between rounds with scores of 86 and 80 to lock down a 166 and finish in the top third of the standings with several 4A talents.

Two Bearcats finished tied for second on the roster with identical rounds and totals. Blaine Johnson and Ryder Tillard putted rounds of 96 and 89 for a 185 effort for the tourney.

John Paul Dammeyer posted a 99 and 106 for a 205 last week. Bray Morrell came through with a 121 and battled back with a 106 for a 227 finish at Buffalo.

Cade Peterson of Campbell County won the best at 144 (74-70). Douglas was 11th overall with a team score of 780 (412-368) and CCHS was tops at 619 (311-308).

FINAL RESULTS

Girls

Molly Parker 97-91-188

Bailey Wright 103-90-193

Maddie Brace 107-90-197

Cale Starkey 101-98-199

Macey Engle 104-107-211

Boys

Durc Penfield 86-80-166

Blaine Johnson 96-89-185

Ryder Tillard 96-89-185

John Paul Dammeyer 99-106-205

Bray Morrell 121-106-227