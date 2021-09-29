Some names just keep popping up from the announcer’s booth during a game. And, certainly, last Friday some names did sound a little redundant by the night’s end . . . but the variety of names sprinkled from play to play may have just offered a glimpse into what is making the Douglas Bearcats’ so powerful this season.

Depth.

While certain names and positions like quarterback Jackson Hughes obviously breach the announcer’s lips more frequently – and rightfully so when the QB can dodge-and-run so artfully or throw when needed – the Homecoming contest against Riverton heard a vast array of talent blasted over the loudspeakers. Among them, but certainly not all of them, were Jayden Archuleta, Keltan Ewing, Rylan Wehr, Karson Ewing, Weston Needham, Koby Case, Kael Matthews, Ace Cathcart, Karson Ewing, Kaden Bauersachs, Trey Rinn, Kyle Logar and Vann Underwood . . . the list goes on.

Riverton felt the sting of that depth.

“That (running game) was something we focused on this week . . . and that really come to fruition,” coach Jay Rhoades said.

The score, 49-0, gave Douglas its first conference win of the season and brought their overall mark to 3-1.

Some of the credit for the offensive muscle lay at the skillful hands and feet of Hughes as QB, but the fans Friday saw consistent running attacks from fleetfooted backs on both sides of the ball who made the best of nearly every situation and opportunity. One Riverton’s first play after receiving the kickoff, Archuleta forced a fumble recovered by Rylan Wehr who ran it back while dodging the Wolverine line for additional yardage.

A few plays later, Douglas scores it first touchdown of the night.

The running game proved masterful with TD after TD, many times based on a few downs interspersed with long runs or the longest run of the night on a return for a touchdown.

But Rhoades pointed out the running backs get the credit for moving the ball but the line makes it happen. Case’s blocking on the edge, for example, opened big holes at times and set the tone for the rest of the line to make way for the run.

“Koby sets the tone” for the line, and last week the receivers blocked out in space, which popped those big runs the homecoming crowd saw, he said.

The Bearcat boast six of the top 13-ranked rushing stat leaders in the 3A, so it’s no wonder they focus on the run. Keltan Ewing is number four, according to maxpreps.com, with 188 yards carried so far this year and a 16.9 average per carry.

Archuleta is ranked 7th with 32 yards and a 6.4 average per carry, followed closely by Hughes in the eighth spot with 21 yards. Rinn picks up the 11th spot on the maxpreps.com list, while Case is 13th. (It is unclear if the stats were updated after last weekend’s games.)

By comparison, Evanston, considered to be the team to beat from the 3A West this year, claims the top three rushing stat leaders.

Rhoades commented that Hughes, a junior, and Case, a senior, are somewhat interchangeable as QB and wide receiver, and that gives Douglas some flexibility.

The veteran coach said the impressive Cat defense’s contribution shouldn’t be overlooked, either. Riverton was held to a negative 61 yards rushing last week.

“That’s the first time in my career, I think, that we held (someone) to negative yards, and certainly that many negative yards,” Rhoades said.

And here’s another fun fact: In two home games so far this season, Douglas has scored an even 100 points to their opponents’ 0.

WHAT’S AHEAD

The win ranks Douglas second in the 3A East behind Buffalo. Both teams are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference. Buffalo beat Rawlins 48-6 last week.

Next up is a road trip to Lander Valley Friday at 6 p.m.

The Tigers are ranked fourth in the 3A East with a 1-3 overall mark and 0-1 in conference after losing to Worland 24-17 last weekend.

“The first thing you have to look at Lander Valley is how well coached they are,” Rhoades said. “We know they will be well prepared.”

The game won’t just be about having better players, but the coaching staff will have to scheme better as well, he said.

And that is true for the rest of the season. “Worland is up and coming, and Buffalo is always well coached,” so the Bearcats will have to keep their focus on each team each week.