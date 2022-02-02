After a big weekend of wrestling, the Douglas Wrestling Club made big strides at the Rocky Mountain Nationals Wild West tournament on Jan. 22.

The DWC took 17 kids to compete at the sold-out national tournament in Casper. The team placed 16 out of 122 teams from 12 different states.

“It felt awesome,” head coach Justin Seim said. “I think our kids are improving and getting better and it shows when we show up to a tournament like that. To place so high with all those good teams being there from all over the United States, it’s very awesome.”

Out of the 17 that competed, 13 placed sixth or above. In the RMN Wild West division, Max Haar and Greg Vrooman placed sixth. Ripken Mortimore, Dylan Hansen, and Cameron Layher all placed fifth, while Merrik Lehnen took third twice due to double bracketing.

Cole Williams, Kyle Camino and Greysen Seim all took second at the tournament, with Krue Melchor taking home first.

Though they wrestled their hardest, Changing Maher, Luke Haar, Mack Grant and Ryker Layher did not place at the tournament.

In the RMN Wild West Rookie division, Aiden Cothron placed sixth, Colten Bolin fourth, and Wyatt Bolin first.

The DWC had 10 kids represent the team at the Deb Allison Folkstyle Tournament in Moorcroft Jan. 23.

Lukas Jones, Cameron Layher, Riley Nelson, Chase Reese and Jarrett Jones placed third in their divisions, while Jace Jones and Weston Ottern placed second. Ryker Layher, Ryder McMillan and Brecon Himle were first in their divisions.