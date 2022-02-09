The conference swim meet is perhaps the biggest meet of the year. Competitors have tapered – reduced the intensity of their training regimen to give their muscles a little extra rest and cut time – and are swimming their fastest times of the season thus far. And unlike the state meet, more competitors make the trek to the conference meet to get a shot at going to Gillette.

So when the Bearcats were finally selected to host the Absaraka Conference meet after nearly a decade of going on the road to race, tensions were high, made higher by some glitches in the computer system that tracks all the race times.

“The atmosphere at conference was truthfully amazing,” said senior Jack Winslow. “Parents and fans came from all around the state to cheer on their swimmer, and it was full of positive energy.”

Pool records that were set prior to the age of smartphones fell and Bearcat swimmers, though they did not claim any records of their own, raced to season-best times and flirted with state qualifying times against swimmers who train year-round. Sophomores Malachy Lehnen and Ian Harford raced to top-12 finishes in their events though they did not quite cross the qualifying threshold, while senior Jeffrey Cuevas, who has qualified for state in every race, finished in the top six in his two races.

Of all the racers, Winslow may have had the best performance of the weekend, shaving nearly 20 seconds off his best time in the 400-meter freestyle and earning a spot in that race at state.

“Finally making the state meet was one of the best feelings I have ever felt,” Winslow said. “For the entirety of the four years I have participated in swimming, qualifying for state has been my number-one objective, and to finally do something my coaches, parents and myself have been waiting for was so surreal.”

Harford, Lehnen, and the rest of boys on the outside looking in will get one more shot to qualify for state on Friday at the Last Chance Meet in Gillette. The opening bell sounds at 4 p.m.

Absaraka Conference Meet

200 medley relay: 6) Malachy Lehnen, Jeffrey Cuevas, Jack Winslow, Ronnan McPherson, 2:14.71

200 free: 12) Winslow, 2:36.11

200 IM: 2) Cuevas, 2:23.94

1-meter dive: 10) Mykah Turk, 260.55

100 fly: 4) Cuevas, 1:05.18

100 free: 8) Lehnen, 1:05.70

400 free: 11) Winslow, 5:24.42

200 free relay: 7) Turk, Ian Harford, Winslow, Cuevas, 2:07.87

100 back: 10) Lehnen, 1:16.17; Harford, 1:23.39

400 free relay: 6) Lehnen, Harford, Winslow, Cuevas, 4:32.28